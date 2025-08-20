When does Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 start? Countdown, confirmed games, and more

The Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 is set to go live on August 20, 2025, at 6 AM PDT. The stream will go live across the official Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels at the given time and will showcase various games coming to the platform in the future. Besides upcoming titles, Xbox is also ready to showcase its new handheld ROG Ally console. Here is everything you need to know about the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025.Start time and countdown for the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025The Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 will take place on August 20, 2025, at 6:00 AM PDT or 3:00 PM CEST. The livestream will be streamed on various social media websites and platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Here are a few major time zones for when the stream will go live.6:00 AM PDT (20 August)9:00 AM EDT (20 August)2:00 PM BST (20 August)3:00 PM CEST (20 August)6:30 PM IST (20 August)10:00 PM JST (20 August)10:00 PM KST (20 August)12:00 AM AEDT (21 August)Also Read: All games announced at Gamescom 2025Here is a countdown till the broadcast of the livestream across various platforms.All confirmed featured games for the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025Here is a list of all the featured games that will be showcased during the official Xbox livestream taking place on August 20, 2025.Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024Dying Light: The BeastKeeperCall of Duty Black Ops 7World of Warcraft: MidnightGrounded 2Chronos: The New DawnFinal Fantasy 7 Remake IntegradeOutboundPowerwash Simulator 2Starsand IslandIndiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of GiantsMore games will likely be showcased during the livestream, alongside a special section dedicated to the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handheld console.How to watch the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025You can watch the broadcast event by tuning in to the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels for Xbox. Here are the main places where you can watch the livestream:Official Xbox channel on YouTubeOfficial Twitch channel for XboxBesides these, the official Xbox account on other social media platforms, such as Instagram or X, will also post live announcements for anything that is showcased in the official livestream.Gamescom 2025 is in full swing, and among the many video game showcases, GameScience, the studio behind Black Myth Wukong, revealed its new project, Black Myth Zhong Kui.