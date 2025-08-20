  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • When does Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 start? Countdown, confirmed games, and more

When does Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 start? Countdown, confirmed games, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:46 GMT
Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025
Xbox is set to showcase its upcoming games during Gamescom 2025 (Image via Xbox, Gamescom)

The Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 is set to go live on August 20, 2025, at 6 AM PDT. The stream will go live across the official Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels at the given time and will showcase various games coming to the platform in the future. Besides upcoming titles, Xbox is also ready to showcase its new handheld ROG Ally console.

Ad

Here is everything you need to know about the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025.

Start time and countdown for the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025

The Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025 will take place on August 20, 2025, at 6:00 AM PDT or 3:00 PM CEST. The livestream will be streamed on various social media websites and platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Here are a few major time zones for when the stream will go live.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
  • 6:00 AM PDT (20 August)
  • 9:00 AM EDT (20 August)
  • 2:00 PM BST (20 August)
  • 3:00 PM CEST (20 August)
  • 6:30 PM IST (20 August)
  • 10:00 PM JST (20 August)
  • 10:00 PM KST (20 August)
  • 12:00 AM AEDT (21 August)

Also Read: All games announced at Gamescom 2025

Here is a countdown till the broadcast of the livestream across various platforms.

Ad

All confirmed featured games for the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025

Here is a list of all the featured games that will be showcased during the official Xbox livestream taking place on August 20, 2025.

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Dying Light: The Beast
  • Keeper
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 7
  • World of Warcraft: Midnight
  • Grounded 2
  • Chronos: The New Dawn
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade
  • Outbound
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Starsand Island
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
Ad

More games will likely be showcased during the livestream, alongside a special section dedicated to the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handheld console.

How to watch the Xbox Broadcast at Gamescom 2025

You can watch the broadcast event by tuning in to the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels for Xbox. Here are the main places where you can watch the livestream:

Ad

Besides these, the official Xbox account on other social media platforms, such as Instagram or X, will also post live announcements for anything that is showcased in the official livestream.

Gamescom 2025 is in full swing, and among the many video game showcases, GameScience, the studio behind Black Myth Wukong, revealed its new project, Black Myth Zhong Kui.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications