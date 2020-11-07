The COD Mobile Zombies mode was once permanently removed, but could return when Black Ops Cold War releases.

Many were surprised when zombies were brought back to COD Mobile as a part of its Halloween event. Much like in COD: Warzone, zombies were added to COD Mobile's battle royale mode.

👻 #CODMobile Halloween events are now live and more coming in #CODMobile!⁣

⁣

🎃 Pumpkin Confirmed⁣

🦇 Halloween Standoff Map⁣

🌫 Undead Fog (coming on 10/30 UTC) pic.twitter.com/JaDkqObkh7 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 27, 2020

As of November 5, 2020 however, the zombies are once again gone from the popular mobile shooter. The General Manager of COD Mobile, Matt Lewis, has implied that zombies will return to the game at some point, however.

Lewis has been interviewed on the subject and stated:

“We don’t have an update for Zombies now, but Zombies isn’t something we’ve forgotten about.”

When are Zombies coming back to COD Mobile?

It is clear that zombies in Call of Duty are a fan favorite. COD Mobile is no exception to that, as there is a large majority wishing for the undead to return. Whether that comes in a direct Zombies mode or a tie-in to the battle royale mode, will be up to the COD Mobile development team.

Hey @PlayCODMobile all I'm asking for you & devs team is to BRING BACK ZOMBIES!!! I'm already sick of tired playing multiplayer in previous times even when 1 new map is being add season (half months gets boring) rather than adding 4 like DLC purchase. #fixcodm #CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/ksLdiR37Uc — Jerrald (@killpax36) November 6, 2020

Everything is speculation at this point, but based on the quote from Matt Lewis, it is clear that Zombies won't stay permanently removed from COD Mobile. Black Ops Cold War is releasing soon with a brand new way to play Zombies. While it is not guaranteed, it can easily be assumed that the Zombies mode would also make its way to COD Mobile.

COD Mobile ties in with the main COD franchise games quite well. Maps, weapons, operators, and game modes all match up across the console and mobile editions. COD Mobile has introduced modes such as Battle Royale. Operators like Ghost and Captain Price are available. Classic COD maps are where players win their battles.

Image via Activision

It truly does make sense for Zombies to reenter COD Mobile in Season 12, once Black Ops Cold War brings it back to the main series.