Where to bring the Chum Eggs in Sable

Early on in Sable, many players may have already come across a Chum Egg. The odd-looking eggs are left behind by Chums, which are creatures that resemble purple floating worms. But when players pick up a Chum Egg, it's not clear where they need to be taken.

For starters, there is no one in the initial canyon or the Ibex camp who can accept the Chum Eggs. There are at least a few that can be found with the glide ability in the early canyon portion of the game, but they cannot be redeemed until later. The description on the Chum Eggs simply points out that they are an offering and there must be a good place to deliver them.

Sable: Where and to whom to deliver the Chum Eggs

Luckily, when players finally leave the early game canyon in Sable, they won't need to go too far to deliver any Chum Eggs they find. In the second Sable area, called Sansee, there will be a tower known as the Chum Lair, which players can easily search for on their own.

Talk to the Chum Queen to deliver eggs (Image via Shedworks)

Many of the structures in Sable can be seen from far away, and if a point of interest can be seen, there is something worthwhile inside most of the time. This includes the Chum Lair, which is to the far east side of the Sansee zone. The Chum Lair will be made obvious by the massive worm-like creature that is coiled around it.

Inside the Chum Lair, players will find the Queen Chum, who will speak to Sable through thought. She requests Sable to bring back five Chum Eggs, and when that is completed, the number will move up to 15 Chum Eggs and beyond.

What do Chum Eggs do in Sable?

Finding 15 or even just five Chum Eggs can take some time for players in Sable, especially early on. The eggs would therefore need to be worth it if players were to go around the world collecting them.

Well, Chum Eggs are certainly worth collecting, because they will increase the overall stamina that Sable has. When Chum Eggs are delivered to the Queen Chum, she will shed a tear and Sable will absorb it. That tear will add another layer to the default stamina diamond that Sable has in the game.

If players want to sprint farther and climb to heights that they couldn't reach before, then finding Chum Eggs is the answer in Sable.

