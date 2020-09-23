Sony PlayStation 5's Showcase Event was held on September 16, 2020. It revealed the official price and other launch details of the PS5. The event revolved around new exclusive titles and announcements.

We even got to witness the gameplay reveal for some of the most-anticipated PS5 games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon Souls Remake.

During the event, we learned that PS5's pre-orders were going to start from September 17 by some retailers. The official PlayStation Twitter account also tweeted the same: "PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers".

Image Credit: PlayStation

Sony PS5's base model is priced at 499 USD, while the digital edition with no disc drive is priced at 399 USD. The console will launch on November 12, 2020, in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Meanwhile, the global launch for PS5 will take place on November 19, 2020.

From where can you pre-order a PS5?

The PS5 pre-orders went haywire as soon as the PS5 showcase event ended. Retailers like Walmart and a few others started taking orders pretty early. As of now, western retailers are out of stock.

Meanwhile, in India, we don't even have the launch date or price confirmation for the PS5.

The stores from where you can pre-order PS5 are listed below:

The western stores mentioned above are currently out of stock. You can pre-order the PS5 once they are restocked.

When it comes to the Indian stores, except for Flipkart, the other two(Amazon and SC India) have created a PS5 page which you can subscribe for email alerts.

