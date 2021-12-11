“Where the f**k am I?”: Sodapoppin reacts to being left out of Chat Choice Awards’ featured streamers list 

During a recent livestream, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris was watching Twitch's Chat's Choice Awards on his stream with his fans. Much to his dismay, he was left off the list of featured streamers.

Naturally, Sodapoppin did not take that information too well, having a hilarious take on the same. He even went on to console himself, saying he was better than all the nominees on the list.

"Where the f**k am I?"

Sodapoppin puzzled about being left off list of nominees for Chat's Choice Awards' featured streamers

Twitch started its Chat's Choice Awards back in 2020, and this year's ceremony was its second event. Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris was invited to present an award for the Chat's Choice Award.

While watching the segment about featured streamers, Morris was surprised to see himself excluded from the list of nominees, which included the likes of Covent, Lucidfoxx, ErinSteeby, and Raeyei.

While Sodapoppin received the rude shock while on the first screen of nominees, he got his hopes up when he saw there were more to come. However, when his name did not feature even on the last screen, the streamer went on a hilarious tangent.

"What the f**k? Come on!"

The hosts went ahead to thank their sponsors, MetaQuest, indicating that they were at the end of their list. By then, Morris had simply shifted over to denial, stating that it must be about something else.

Then, to seemingly "console" himself, the streamer said that he was better than all the nominees, since he was a presenter at the awards show.

"I am a presenter. I am better than them. Okay, let's go with that."

Morris was not pleased with this year's The Game Awards

The Twitch Chat's Choice Awards was not the only awards show that Sodapoppin streamed this year. Earlier this week, he had also watched The Game Awards on his livestream. The event was three hours long, but by the end of it, Sodapoppin was not impressed.

He said that it was a waste of three hours of his time, and that he was unimpressed with about 90% of the things that went down during the show.

It seems like Sodapoppin has been having some really bad luck with awards shows this year, although it has been providing some entertaining content for viewers of his streams.

Edited by Saman