Where to find Amulet of Lost Voices in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3's world is teeming with possibilities. As players explore the continent of Faerun and level up their party, they will encounter varied locales and challenging foes to take down. Doing so often rewards the player's efforts with rare loot. This includes powerful weapons, items, and even handy accessories with rare traits.

This brings us to the Amulet of Lost Voices. This unique item grants gamers the ability to speak with corpses, making it a must-have for players who want to leave no stone unturned.

How to get the Amulet of Lost Voices in Baldur's Gate 3

This magical amulet is found deep within the Dank Crypt. It can be reached fairly early into Baldur's Gate 3 and is in the Ravaged Beach area. However, gathering a party and getting them to at least level 3 is recommended before you attempt to get the amulet. There are a couple of ways to enter the Dank Crypt.

The first method involves using the Ancient Door. This can be found near the Overgrown Ruins in this title's beach area. You will need to pick the Ancient Door's lock using Thieves' Tools. Alternatively, the Heavy Key can be used to unlock it. However, it is tucked away inside the Overgrown Ruins.

The second method of accessing Baldur Gate 3's Dank Crypt is more common and involves using the chapel's entrance.

When players approach the structure, they will encounter a pair of bandits who are easy to scare away. Their buddies — holed up inside the building, however — will need to be taught a lesson practically. Get rid of the ones just beyond the chapel's entrance and make your way to the Refectory's southern side.

These bandits in Baldur's Gate 3 are no slouch in combat (Image via Larian Studios)

Do note that there will be four to five bandits in this location, including a mage, so be sure to defeat them as well. Subsequently, head farther inside the chamber towards its end, which contains a chest. Here, you should notice a lever after a successful Perception check. That will unlock the locked door adjacent to this room, which leads to the Dank Crypt.

After entering it, you have a few different directions to head down. First, check out the two sets of heavy doors. One of these will be locked, so go through the other. It will lead to a room with a sarcophagus — be wary of the vent traps here. Open the coffin to find The Watcher's Guide dagger and an Engraved Key. Take the latter to the locked set of heavy doors to unlock it.

Baldur's Gate 3 players should scour every nook and cranny for loot (Image via Larian Studios)

Inside is a room with the statue of a deity. There is another hidden chamber behind it, which can be opened by hitting the button on the statue's left corridor wall. It is recommended that you save before pressing the button, as this initiates your first early combat encounter with undead enemies, including Entomed Scribes.

These annoying foes can cast Silence, which can prevent party members from using spells if caught within its bubble's range. Furthermore, much of this chamber will be in darkness by default. This is a bad thing.

Since most companions like Lae'zel, Shadowheart, and Gale cannot see in the darkness, they have a higher chance of missing with their attacks.

Expect this fight to be mildly challenging in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

As such, it is preferable to light up the room with braziers and candles — or better yet, use Dark Vision to see better. Take down the undead foes, and you are free to check out the hidden room that opened up. Here, interact with the heavy chest in the corner to finally find the rare item.

The Amulet of Lost Voices allows gamers to use the Speak With Dead Spell. That is classified as a Ritual Spell, meaning players do not need to use up action points to cast it.

In simple terms, it can be employed as many times as desired with no penalty. This spell raises a target corpse that has a mouth to allow it to answer the user's five questions.

Baldur's Gate 3 players should get their hands on this accessory as soon as possible (Image via Larian Studios)

Given how many corpses are littered around the realm of Faerun, Baldur's Gate 3 players should not miss out on this item.