Where to find Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds is a special currency that allows you to trade certain items. Finding this currency is not easy and sometimes it will come down to pure luck. You will generally need Ancient Wyvern Coins during the High Rank section of the game, mainly to trade for certain coveted items that you might need.

Ad

This article will explore a few possibilities using which you can gather Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds can be used to purchase certain items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Fighting Monsters in Windward Plains

Ad

Trending

When fighting monsters in the oasis region of Windwards Plains, their attacks hitting the ground have a chance of digging up some Ancient Wyvern Coins. This method, however, is extremely RNG-dependent and can take a while before you get a hefty amount of the currency.

Curioshell Crabs

Curioshell Crabs are an endemic lifeform in the game that will reward you with Ancient Wyvern Coins. Alma will often exclaim when she spots one, and catching them is quite easy. Just equip the Capture Net and shoot them with your Slinger and you will get them.

Ad

Exploration

Keep an eye out while exploring. Ancient Wyvern Coins will spawn throughout the world in some of the weirdest locations. A thorough exploration in each of the biomes can net you a hefty amount of this currency.

Trade for them

You can buy Ancient Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds from certain traders. This is also RNG-based as shop items rotate often, so make sure to check in with all the traders to see if they have any in their stock.

Ad

How to use Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gawdygog in Scarlet Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

You can trade Ancient Wyvern Coins by talking with Gawdygog in Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest. This particular Trader only takes this currency as payment and will often come with handy items that you might need during the High Rank of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ad

Once you have enough of the Ancient Coins, you can bring them to Gawdygog and trade them for rare items. Keep in mind that the resources on offer are on a rotation. As a result, you might not always find what you need. Nevertheless, keep revisiting them to refresh the list of items.

Make sure to bring enough Ancient Coins as Gawdygog will charge you a hefty amount for certain items. Only buy the ones that you deem necessary and are otherwise hard to obtain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.