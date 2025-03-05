Where to find Azuz Tanned Leather in Monster Hunter Wilds

Azuz Tanned Leather in Monster Hunter Wilds is mainly used for crafting armor and Palico gear. However, unlike other materials, you can’t just mine or gather this material. The only way to get this item is to trade with certain NPCs. This is why you need to keep an eye on their trade rotations to get Azuz Tanned Leather.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know to get Azuz Tanned Leather in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Azuz Tanned Leather in Monster Hunter Wilds

Talk to the NPCs to start trading with them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Azuz Tanned Leather cannot be looted from the environment or carved from monsters. Instead, it can only be obtained by trading with NPC traders in specific locations. However, keep in mind that trader inventories rotate daily, so if the item isn't available, check back later, or rest in-game to refresh their stock.

Traders Who Sell Azuz Tanned Leather:

NPC Trader Location Yabran Azuz, the Everforge in Oilwell Basin Dogard Azuz, the Everforge in Oilwell Basin Gawdygog Wudwud Hideout in Scarlet Forest

To access the trading system, locate these NPCs on your map by looking for a special icon next to their names. Then, approach them and browse their inventory to see if Azuz Tanned Leather is available for purchase.

Item details:

Rarity: 6

6 Sell Price: 350 zenny

Item Description: "A product of Azuz. The leather is repeatedly repaired for extended use. Try taking it to the Smithy."

How the Item Trade System Works in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will need to trade to get certain items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Item trading is a mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds that allows you to get rare materials from NPC merchants. You can do so by following these steps:

Find a trader marked on the map.

Check their available inventory.

Exchanging specific materials or currency for the items they offer.

Once you reach Chapter 4, trading becomes even more convenient with the introduction of Village Intermediary Nata. Nata, located at your Base Camp, acts as a central hub for item trading. Instead of traveling to each trader, you can simply browse and purchase items through him.

What are the uses of Azuz Tanned Leather in Monster Hunter Wilds?

This material is primarily used to craft specialized armor and Palico equipment. Here’s what you can forge with it:

Hunter Armor Sets:

Azuz Apron α (1x Azuz Tanned Leather)

(1x Azuz Tanned Leather) Azuz Headdress α (1x Azuz Tanned Leather)

(1x Azuz Tanned Leather) Azuz Pants α (1x Azuz Tanned Leather)

Palico Gear:

Felyne Azuz Body α (1x Azuz Tanned Leather)

(1x Azuz Tanned Leather) Felyne Azuz Head α (1x Azuz Tanned Leather)

Since Azuz Tanned Leather in Monster Hunter Wilds is an important crafting resource, be sure to check in with traders frequently and use Nata’s intermediary trading feature once unlocked to farm it as efficiently as possible.

