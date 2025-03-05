Where to find Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 05, 2025 09:15 GMT
Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds
Torrent Sac is a crafting item (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting item you can obtain by slaying particular monsters. You will need this material for crafting certain high-end gear, and to get this, you will need to hunt down specific Large Monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will mainly need it to craft Uth Duna and Balahara weapons and armor sets.

Ad

This article will explore how you can obtain Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds and the items that require this particular material.

How to get Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

Uth Duna (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Uth Duna (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Torrent Sac can be farmed by defeating two Large Monsters in the game. This is a Rarity 6 special item that you can obtain from the following monsters:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Balahara (High Rank): Target rewards 18%
  • Uth Duna (High Rank): Target rewards 16%

Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds can be found in the Windward Plains region of the map, and you can hunt it down and carve it to obtain the item. Another monster that drops Torrent Sac is the Uth Duna, the Apex Predator of the Scarlet Forest region of the map.

You will run into both of these monsters during chapter 1 of the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds, but it is not guaranteed that you will get the Torrent Sac as a reward for defeating them. There are certain quests in the game that you can complete to obtain this item. Here is a list of all of them:

Ad
  • The Desert Knows Not the Sea (Optional Quest)
  • A Leviathan’s Temper (Optional Quest)
  • Tide Overtaking Timber (Assignment)
  • One Thick Veil! (Optional Quest)

Completing these quests will give you Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds alongside other rewards, such as Zenny. Keep in mind that there is a bit of RNG involved when you are carving it out of either Balahara or Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds. You might need to hunt the monsters a few times before you actually get the item.

Ad

Items that use Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

The following items will require Torrent Sac if you want to craft them:




Weapon

Armor Set

Armor

Uth Khviluk II

Balahara Alpha Set

Balahara Coil Alpha

Uth Valeroje III

Balahara Beta Set

Balahara Coil Beta

Uth Ngarpatu II

Uth Duna Alpha Set

Duna Wildmail Alpha

Uth Dalgap II

Uth Duna Beta Set

Duna Wildmail Beta

Uth Olacha II

Xu Wu Alpha Set

Xu Wu Greaves Alpha

Uth Khlunda II

Xu Wu Beta Set

Xu Wu Greaves Beta

Uth Falarmata II



Balahara Exploder III



Balahara Glaive III



Balahara Lance III



Balahara Horn III



Balahara Hammer III



Balahara Blade III



Guild Knight Sabers II




Ad

For more related Monster Hunter Wilds articles, check out the following:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी