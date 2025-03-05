Where to find Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting item you can obtain by slaying particular monsters. You will need this material for crafting certain high-end gear, and to get this, you will need to hunt down specific Large Monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will mainly need it to craft Uth Duna and Balahara weapons and armor sets.

Ad

This article will explore how you can obtain Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds and the items that require this particular material.

How to get Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

Uth Duna (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Torrent Sac can be farmed by defeating two Large Monsters in the game. This is a Rarity 6 special item that you can obtain from the following monsters:

Ad

Trending

Balahara (High Rank): Target rewards 18%

Target rewards 18% Uth Duna (High Rank): Target rewards 16%

Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds can be found in the Windward Plains region of the map, and you can hunt it down and carve it to obtain the item. Another monster that drops Torrent Sac is the Uth Duna, the Apex Predator of the Scarlet Forest region of the map.

You will run into both of these monsters during chapter 1 of the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds, but it is not guaranteed that you will get the Torrent Sac as a reward for defeating them. There are certain quests in the game that you can complete to obtain this item. Here is a list of all of them:

Ad

The Desert Knows Not the Sea (Optional Quest)

A Leviathan’s Temper (Optional Quest)

Tide Overtaking Timber (Assignment)

One Thick Veil! (Optional Quest)

Completing these quests will give you Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds alongside other rewards, such as Zenny. Keep in mind that there is a bit of RNG involved when you are carving it out of either Balahara or Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds. You might need to hunt the monsters a few times before you actually get the item.

Ad

Items that use Torrent Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

The following items will require Torrent Sac if you want to craft them:







Weapon Armor Set Armor Uth Khviluk II Balahara Alpha Set Balahara Coil Alpha Uth Valeroje III Balahara Beta Set Balahara Coil Beta Uth Ngarpatu II Uth Duna Alpha Set Duna Wildmail Alpha Uth Dalgap II Uth Duna Beta Set Duna Wildmail Beta Uth Olacha II Xu Wu Alpha Set Xu Wu Greaves Alpha Uth Khlunda II Xu Wu Beta Set Xu Wu Greaves Beta Uth Falarmata II



Balahara Exploder III



Balahara Glaive III



Balahara Lance III



Balahara Horn III



Balahara Hammer III



Balahara Blade III



Guild Knight Sabers II







Ad

For more related Monster Hunter Wilds articles, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.