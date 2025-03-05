How to find Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Grand Escunite is among the several creatures you will encounter during the Razzle Dazzle quest in Monster Hunter Wilds. It is a type of Endemic marine creature you can find in the water bodies of the Scarlet Forest.

Ad

If you're struggling to find the Grand Escunite to complete the Razzle Dazzle quest, this article will be of help to you. Here is a detailed guide on completing the quest and where you can find Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to obtain a Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Speak with Kanya

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Once you’ve completed the Catch of a Lifetime quest, Kanya will have another request for you. To start the Razzle Dazzle quest, visit her at the Scarlet Forest base camp and accept the challenge.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to get Dragonbone Relic in Monster Hunter Wilds

2) Travel to Area 8

Travel to Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

The Grand Escunite can only be found in the waters of Area 8 in the Scarlet Forest. To improve your chances of spotting one, set the conditions to Plenty and choose Evening or Nighttime. These settings will make the rare creature easier to find.

Ad

Also read: Where to find Stout Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

3) Spot the Grand Escunite

Look in the water near the Pop-Up Camp in Area 8. While regular Escunites are small and crab-like, the Grand Escunite is noticeably larger with a bright metallic blue shell that shimmers underwater.

4) Use the Tentacle Jig lure

Kanya will provide you with a Tentacle Jig for this quest. To attract the Grand Escunite, use it as a lure. This motion will entice the creature to take the bait. After successfully catching the Grand Escunite, return to Kanya to wrap up the quest.

Ad

Since this is the final fishing challenge she has for you, she will reward your efforts with five Jeweled Mullet Roes, five Sushifish Scales, three Gunpowderfish Scales, and two Whetfish Fins. Additionally, you will earn 300 Guild Points along with experience points that will contribute to your Hunter Rank.

Also read: How to unlock Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds

This marks the final challenge in Kanya’s series of fishing tasks, proving your mastery as an angler in Monster Hunter Wilds. With this quest completed, you're one step closer to conquering all that the Scarlet Forest has to offer.

Ad

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.