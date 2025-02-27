Where to find Colossal Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Colossal Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting material you'll acquire in Capcom's open-world RPG by hunting specific animals. You can use it to craft different weapons, armors, and upgrades. While obtaining it isn't very easy, the reward is worth the effort.

This article guides you on how to acquire Colossal Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get the Colossal Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are mainly two ways of acquiring the Colossal Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

High-ranking Conga

Congas are smaller versions of a Congalala (Image via Capcom)

You can acquire this unique bone if you defeat a high-rank Conga and then carve it out from its body. These fanged pink-furred animals are usually found in Scarlet Forest or roaming around their bigger counterparts, named Congalala. You need to make sure that it isn't a low ranked version, or you'll instead receive a Brute Bone from him.

High-ranking Blango

Blangos are smaller versions of Blangongas (Image via Capcom)

The Colossal Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds can also be carved out from the smaller (High-Rank) Blango monsters. These are usually found near Iceshard Cliffs. You'll need to be geared up while fighting one of these, as they usually roam around in packs headed by a Blangonga. They work together with efficiency to ensure that their territories are free of any hostilities.

High-ranking missions

High Rank missions in Wilds have a noticable bump in difficulty (Image via Capcom)

Note: Story spoilers for the final low-rank boss of Wilds

You will start Monster Hunter Wilds at Low-Rank missions/monsters. This period will help you get a grasp on the gameplay loop of Monster Hunter — Preparation/Tracking, Battle, and Harvesting. Enemies are forgiving at this stage, and there is no real incentive to grind armor.

This changes when players encounter High-Rank missions. This stage is unlocked when you complete all the low-rank missions and defeat the final Low Rank Boss of the game: Zoh Shia. They'll then transition into High-Rank quests, with the first mission focusing on capturing a High-ranked Yian-Kut-Ku. You can initiate the quest by talking to a WudWud named Sassafrill.

These missions will feature the same creatures from Low Rank, but they'll have higher damage and additional health, demanding the use of clever plans to conquer.

The rewards will be better as well. HR (High Rank) armor is better than Low Rank, but you'll need to constantly grind it if you want to stay alive in this stage. HR solidifies the gameplay loop of Monster Hunter as the challenge increases but so does the reward.

