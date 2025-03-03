How to get Dragonbone Relic in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, collecting resources is one of the most important parts of advancement. You will always be searching for specific rare resources for things like weapon upgrades, armor crafting, and even talisman forging

Still, not all resources are obtainable from the start. Items that are relatively more coveted, such as the Dragonbone Relic, only become available after reaching High Rank.

These relics are critical for building powerful equipment, which is why they are as precious and sought after. Knowing where you can get them from can be helpful, considering they are not abundant.

Fortunately, these relics can be obtained in multiple ways, such as scavenging from bonepiles or even completing specific quests. This guide will help you understand how to get the Dragonbone relic in Monster Hunter Wilds and use it.

How to obtain Dragonbone Relic in Monster Hunter Wilds

Relics improve your weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Dragonbone Relics can be collected from bonepiles scattered throughout the game world. These bonepiles are most commonly found in areas like the Iceshard Cliffs, Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, and Oilwell Basin. If you come across a pile of bones in these regions, advance towards it to see if it contains valuable resources.

When you interact with a bonepile, the materials inside will be transferred to your inventory. However, there's no guarantee that every pile will contain a Dragonbone Relic. If you don’t find one, move on to the next bonepile and keep searching. After looting a bonepile, you must wait for about 15 minutes before new materials regenerate in the same spot.

In addition to bonepiles, Dragonbone Relics can also be obtained as rewards for completing certain quests. Some missions that offer this material include:

Awakening From a Dream

Roaring Rey Dau

The Chains of Life

When the Dust Settles

Scorching the Earth Once More

Trouble Maker

Sinister Sneer

Echoing From the Cliffs

How to use Dragonbone Relic in Monster Hunter Wilds

Once you've collected Dragonbone Relics, you can utilize them at the Smithy to craft and enhance weapons, armor, and talismans. These materials play an important role in strengthening your gear, making them essential for tougher battles.

If you’re farming multiple bonepiles, you can track their respawn times. A timer will appear next to a looted pile, showing when it will be available again. You can also use the map to find fresh gathering spots, set waypoints, and navigate to new locations efficiently.

Dragonbone Relics are an important resource in Monster Hunter Wilds, but finding them requires patience. Keep exploring different areas, search every bonepile you come across, and take on specific quests that reward this material. Once you have amassed enough, head back to base and put them to use in crafting and upgrading your gear.

