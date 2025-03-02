How to get Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds is a unique material that can be used to meld better gear or items in the latest installment of Capcom's open-world RPG title. While obtaining one isn't easy, it is something you'll need to do if you want to take advantage of a special machination that appears in Chapter Three.

This article will delve into the details of how to obtain and use Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: This piece contains spoilers for the Mission 4-3 monster.

How to acquire Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Wyverdian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds The Melding Pot in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds is an item that can drop when you destroy the blue wounds developing on Tempered monsters.

Wounds explained

Monster Wounds in Monster Hunter Wild (Image via Capcom)

If you repeatedly attack a particular part of the monster, wounds will start forming there. Striking these new injuries will deal additional damage to the monster. Players can use focus mode to accurately hit their strikes in those areas.

Alternatively, players can use Focus Strikes. These attacks are powerful moves that, if successful, can deal a massive amount of damage to the monster and stagger it. But it will also destroy those wounds.

While wounds in the game usually appear red, Tempered monsters will instead develop blue-ish wounds. Destroying these unusual-colored wounds can grant players Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tempered Monsters

Tempered monsters are essentially tougher variants of regular monsters you'll encounter in the world of Wilds. You'll encounter your first Tempered monster, a Tempered Lala Barina, during Main Mission 4-3: Wyvern Spark and Rose Thorns. From here on, these monster variants will start showing up in the open world. Defeating these creatures will yield Damaged Weapon Shards.

How to use Wyverian Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Melding Pot in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You'll come across The Melding Pot in Suja, Peaks of Accord, during Chapter 3-3 of the game. It is a minor camp (not a primary hub) located on the eastern part of Wilds' world map. There, you will find the NPC vendor for the Melding Pot, Vio, opposite the Smithy.

The vessel allows players to replace particular materials/decorations with new ones. Each material has a specific number of points allocated to it, and crafting newer ones will cost a specific amount of points. Wyverian Bloodstone is one of these objects you can barter for points at this Melding Pot.

