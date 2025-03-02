Where to find Stout Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, Stout Bones is a material required to craft weapons, armor, and other useful items. Owing to its durability, it is sourced from high-rank monsters and is crucial for equipment upgrades.

It can be obtained from two primary sources: first, searching for bone piles placed throughout the map, and second, hunting monsters that are known to drop it. Searching the bone piles will not be enough, since considering that they are a high-ranking material, certain monsters must be killed.

If you're struggling to find Stout Bone, this guide will help you locate and farm it efficiently.

How to get Stout Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds?

One of the best ways to acquire Stout Bone is by hunting high-rank monsters. Before taking on a hunt, it’s important to check the reward details to confirm if Stout Bone is listed as a possible drop. This can be done by selecting a monster on the world map and viewing the "Quest Rewards" section.

Hunting Congalala to get Stout Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Since not every high-rank monster drops Stout Bone, it’s essential to check their rewards before starting a hunt. For example, Chatacabra and Congalala both provide this material, but Lala Barina does not.

Get Stout Bone through quests

Another way to obtain Stout Bone is through specific quests. Certain 4-Star optional quests grant this material as a reward, making them a reliable method for farming.

While exploring bone piles can yield various resources, Stout Bone is mainly obtained through monster battles. One of the most effective quests for obtaining Stout Bone is “A Futile Fight”, which takes place in Windward Plains. This quest requires hunting down Chatacabra, an amphibious monster that drops Stout Bone upon defeat.

Another useful quest is “Flippant Flatulence” in Scarlet Forest. Here, the fanged beast, Congalala, is the target, and successfully taking it down will reward you with Stout Bone. These quests provide a consistent way to farm the material without relying solely on monster drops.

Getting Stout Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds requires effort, but it’s worth it for upgrading your gear. Since it doesn’t come from regular bone piles, your best bet is hunting high-rank monsters, like Chatacabra and Congalala, or completing quests that reward it.

If you check the quest rewards before a hunt, you’ll know exactly where to focus your efforts. With the right approach, farming Stout Bone becomes much easier, letting you craft better weapons and armor so you're always ready for the next big battle.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.