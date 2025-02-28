Having knowledge of how to pause and/or skip cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds is important, as the title already features a comparatively long gameplay loop. Since a good chunk of time is invested in completing a hunt, players might feel bored when the cinematics add extra numbers to the clock.

Ad

Thus, this article guides you on how to pause and skip cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: How to pause or skip cutscenes

Pausing and skipping cutscenes is a really helpful quality of life feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

While Wilds has an option to pause the game, players will be happy to know that the cinematics can also be halted in this entry. Not only that, they can also skip cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ad

Trending

How to pause cutscenes

Note that you can only pause some cutscenes in the game. You'll need to press particular keybinds to halt the cinematics. Here are the controls:

PlayStation 5 Press R3 Xbox Series X|S Press the left trigger PC Press Ctrl

Ad

Note that when you view a cutscene for the first time, it will be added to the gallery where you can rewatch it. It can be visited through the title screen menu.

How to skip cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds

You'll need to hold specific keybinds for a second or two to skip cutscenes in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are as follows:

PlayStation 5 Press and hold the touchpad Xbox Series X|S Press and hold the share button PC Press and hold Tab

Ad

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: How to pause the game

Rewatching cutscenes can let you get up to speed on the campaign quickly (Image via Capcom)

Pausing the game

Ad

Knowing how to pause Monster Hunter Wilds is important. The basic way of doing it is:

Open the in-game menu.

Head to the Systems tab (end of the row).

Click on the 'Pause Game' option.

However, you can access the pause option more quickly by embedding it as a shortcut. You can place it in the Favorites or Radial Menu (or both). The former will make it the first option in the menu, while the latter will not even require you to open it. Note that you can only map them when at a campsite or accessing the main menu.

Ad

Set up pause in the Favorites menu:

Open the in-game menu, and then the sub-menu.

Head over to 'Edit Tabs.'

Make sure to check if the first checkbox under the star is ticked as it unlocks the Favorites menu (if you haven't used it before).

Revert to the in-game menu.

Visit the sub-menu again and choose the 'Edit Favorites' option.

Select the first list option and then click 'Pause Game.'

Ad

Set up the pause option in the Radial Menu

Open the in-game menu.

In the Items and Equipment section, choose 'Customize Radial Menu.'

Choose the menu where you want to put the shortcut.

Choose the position where you want the shortcut to go.

Head to the 'Other' Tab (right-hand side) and choose 'Pause game.'

Note that this feature only works in single-player mode.

Check out our other guides on Monster Hunter Wilds:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.