How to unlock Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds

Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds are a key piece of equipment that provide valuable skill boosts that enhance a hunter’s abilities. These items function similarly to armor and are equipped in a dedicated slot, each granting a specific skill. You can obtain talismans by crafting them at the smithy using specific materials and a certain amount of zenny.

Ad

Since Talismans contribute significantly to your character’s build, understanding how to unlock and upgrade them is crucial. This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining and upgrading these pieces of equipment.

How to get Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will first encounter Talismans during the quest “Toward Fervent Fields,” when Gemma explains how they work. From this point on, crafting and upgrading Talismans will be integral to your playstyle.

Ad

Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Fire Charm I improves fire resistance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

You can create a Talisman at the smithy if you have the required materials. For instance, to create Fire Charm I — which gives resistance to fire attacks — you need Iron Ore, Quematrice Scales, and Quematrice Ignitor. After collecting these items, proceed to the smithy to craft it.

Ad

The materials that you keep in your item box are directly available for crafting, so you need not bring them with you to the smithy.

Also read: Where to find Icium in Monster Hunter Wilds

How to upgrade Talismans

You can forge Talismans at the smithy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Identifying and collecting various materials throughout the game world will help you upgrade your Talismans. They can also be used to upgrade your armor, weaponry, and gadgets. All these resources can be procured either by farming specific locations or slaying monsters.

Ad

Every Base Camp has a smithy, where you can construct or upgrade your equipment. For example, in Windard Plains, the smithy is located behind the main tent. After you complete the quest “Toward Fervent Fields,” Gemma will set up shop as a smithy in your starting region.

She will be able to offer help in the construction and upgrading of Talismans. In addition to Talismans, smithies can upgrade regular armor, weapons, and even Palico equipment for any skill your hunter might require for combat.

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade armor

Talismans can modify your hunter's key abilities, keeping him ready for any situation that might arise. Keep in mind that collecting materials and evolving Talismans at the blacksmith enables you to target a more reasonable loadout. So go ahead, gather materials, and churn out better gear in Monster Hunter Wilds!

Also read: 7 best beginner tips for Monster Hunter Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.