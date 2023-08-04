Where to find Benryn's wife Miri in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 delivers an exhilarating adventure that tasks you with completing challenging objectives. Along your journey, you'll encounter situations where rescuing NPCs becomes a crucial part of your mission. Saving them can also lead to additional objectives, like helping them locate any missing companions. A perfect example of this is Benryn, whose rescue initiates a quest to find his wife, Miri, at his request.

Although the task of saving characters in Baldur's Gate 3 may seem straightforward, it's actually quite the challenge. Accomplishing this goal involves a thorough exploration of a specific area, and you'll have to implement strategic maneuvers to reach the location where the character is located. In the mission to rescue Miri, you must first save Benryn from a burning location. This article provides details on locating Miri during this mission.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to find Benryn's wife Miri

The Risen Road region in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, titled The Trapped Man, you'll be given the opportunity to embark on a quest to find Miri, the wife of a character named Benryn. This quest takes place in an area called The Risen Road, which features a small village known as Waukeen's Rest. Tragically, the village has been ravaged by a fire. Your initial task is to rescue Benryn, and you can achieve this by following these steps:

Proceed straight and encounter a group of warriors (Image via Larian Studios)

Begin by reaching the specified location as shown in the image.

Upon arrival, proceed straight and encounter a group of warriors who require your help.

Interact with the warriors and choose the third dialogue option, Push against the wreckage.

Once done, enter the building and ascend the stairs to reach the upper floor.

On the upper floor, you will find an ornate door. Open the door and enter the next room.

As you enter the next room, some dialogue ("Quick get me out") will pop up.

Head to the room and locate Benryn lying on the floor. Interact with him to successfully rescue him.

Find Miri

You will have several dialogue options to choose from (Image via Larian Studios)

After successfully rescuing Benryn, he immediately begins calling out Miri's name. At this point, you will have several dialogue options to choose from. Opt for the first one, which involves inquiring about his missing wife. In response, he starts explaining what Miri looks like. Once more, select the initial dialogue option, expressing your regret at not having seen her yet, but offering to embark on a quest to find her.

Follow these steps to find Miri in Baldur's Gate 3:

In the building, go up the stairs to the upper room (Image via Larian Studios)

Go to the building opposite Benryn's location.

Enter the building and go up the stairs to the upper room.

In the upper room, you'll find a body. Interact with it, and your character will confirm that Miri is deceased.

Return to Benryn and interact with him.

Choose the second dialogue option to confirm Miri's demise.

With that, your quest to find Miri will conclude.

The second outcome of the quest

It's important to note that the quest to find Miri has two possible outcomes. The first is to confirm her death, while the second involves using an ability called Speak with Dead. If you decide to use this ability, a new quest will begin to find Dowry, a ring located in the Barn close to where you previously rescued Benryn.

Upon reaching the Barn, you'll encounter a Haystack. Interact with it to obtain the Gilded Chest, which contains the Dowry Ring. Afterward, interact with Benryn to successfully complete the quest with the second outcome.