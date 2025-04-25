Where to find the Blue Mushroom for Karatom in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

If you’ve made your way into Gestral Village and bumped into the quirky inventor Karatom, you’re in for one of the funnier side quests in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This tiny Gestral has big dreams — and even bigger firepower plans. After Gustave promises to upgrade Karatom’s gear, you’ll be tasked with grabbing a rare Blue Mushroom to help him power up his Ultra-Ultimate Sakapatate.

Complete this quest before progressing past the Stone Wave Cliffs, as it becomes inaccessible afterward. Let’s break down exactly where to find this mushroom and get Karatom’s crazy cannon fired up.

How to Find the Blue Mushroom for Karatom in Expedition 33

To access Esquie’s Nest, win the Gestral Village tournament to obtain the eastern gate password. That’s your cue to head into Esquie’s Nest, where you can find the Blue Mushroom.

The Esquie’s Nest in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Follow these few simple steps to find the Blue Mushroom in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

From Gestral Village, head to the eastern gate to enter Esquie’s Nest.

You’ll know you’re in the right place when the landscape shifts into glowing mushroom caverns and tight rock tunnels.

Walk north through the tunnel until you reach a large lantern-lit cave. This area is hard to miss — it’s lit up with eerie purple and blue hues.

Turn right when you reach the open area and look near the eastern ledge, just past the optional Mime boss.

You’ll find the Blue Mushroom item shimmering on the ground, next to a cluster of glowing mushrooms.

Pick the item up and you’re good to go.

What Happens After You Bring Back the Mushroom to Karatom in Expedition 33

Head back to Karatom in Gestral Village and hand him the Blue Mushroom. But don't expect him to just thank you. In classic Karatom fashion, he’ll challenge Gustave to test his shiny new Ultra-Ultimate Sakapatate in a short boss fight. It’s more fun than dangerous, so don’t stress. Complete the duel and you’ll wrap up one of the game’s more entertaining side quests.

Completing this quest will grant you the Pure Outfit, 3x Polished Chroma Catalysts, and 1x Recoat. Happy hunting, and keep an eye out for more fun side quests like this one in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

