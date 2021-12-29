Where to find Carrots in Genshin Impact

Carrots are available in many locations in Genshin Impact, making them one of the easiest items to collect in the game.

There are four main ways to collect Carrots in Genshin Impact, such as:

The wild (like any normal item)

Crates and barrels

Buying up to ten of them from Chef Mao

Gardening

Eleven items use this material in their recipes, which is the main reason why some Genshin Impact players bother collecting them in the first place. If they're having trouble acquiring this common material, players should consider the methods described below.

Interactive map for all Carrot locations in Genshin Impact

Carrots can be found in a variety of locations in Genshin Impact. Some are even tied to treasure chests that players could collect for a few Primogems. For instance, the area west of the Stormbearer Mountains Teleport Waypoint contains four of them. Picking up all four will spawn a chest, assuming the player hasn't done so before.

Aside from that, one can use the above interactive map to find every Carrot spawn in the wild. It won't necessarily include those found in crates and barrels, so one should keep that in mind.

Buying Carrots from Chef Mao

Chef Mao sells Carrots (Image via Genshin Impact)

Chef Mao at Liyue Harbor's Wanmin Restaurant sells up to ten Carrots, costing 260 Mora per individual one. It would cost 2600 Mora to clean out Chef Mao's Carrot stock in Genshin Impact.

Gamers will have to wait three real-life days to buy more Carrots from him.

Obtaining Carrots through gardening

An example of a player planting four Carrot Seeds in their Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can acquire Carrots by planting their seeds into Jade Fields. One can only buy up to five of these seeds per week, with each seed only costing five Realm Currency. Growing them takes two days and 22 hours of real-life time. Once they're fully grown, Travelers can pick up a single carrot per Fallow Field.

All recipes that use Carrots in Genshin Impact

Carrots are material that Travelers can use to create Red Dyes in the Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

One dye and ten food utilize this item in some capacity. Red Dye accepts Carrots in a 1:1 ratio, which players can then use in well over 60 furnishings. The ten food recipes that utilize Carrots are:

A Buoyant Breeze

All-Delicacy Parcels

Barbatos Ratatouille

Braised Meat

Crystal Shrimp

Five Pickled Treasures

Goulash

Prosperous Peace

Sticky Honey Roast

Universal Peace

All of these recipes range from the player needing two to four Carrots, making it a fairly common material for players to use.

