Where to find Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds

Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds is a rare resource that’s tough to come by, but it’s well worth the effort. Whether you’re looking to trade it for valuable materials or simply stocking up for later, tracking it down requires patience. The good news? There are two reliable methods to farm Chaliceweed: underwater diving and fishing.

If you're struggling to find this rarity 5 resource, here’s exactly where to look and how to maximize your chances of getting Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best ways to find Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds

Head to the Scarlet Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Diving underwater for Glass Algae

One of the best methods of obtaining Chaliceweed is diving underwater and clipping Glass Algae. These plants are found in certain areas, and if fortunate, they could drop Chaliceweed as opposed to the more common drop, Gobletweed.

Where to look: Go to Scarlet Forest Areas 2 and 13 since these areas contain several patches of Glass Algae.

Go to Scarlet Forest Areas 2 and 13 since these areas contain several patches of Glass Algae. How to farm efficiently: The drop rate isn’t guaranteed, so you’ll need to farm multiple algae clusters to increase your chances.

The drop rate isn’t guaranteed, so you’ll need to farm multiple algae clusters to increase your chances. Increasing drop rate: Wear Geologist Level 2 on your equipment or charms to increase the chances of getting Chaliceweed.

Wear Geologist Level 2 on your equipment or charms to increase the chances of getting Chaliceweed. Resetting the resource: In case you've picked all existing algae, you can reset them by participating in an Optional Quest so that you can farm them again without having to wait.

Diving is the quickest and most reliable method to harvest Chaliceweed, so use this method first if you require a constant supply.

Getting Gastronome Tuna

Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you’d rather stay above water, you can also obtain Chaliceweed by catching Gastronome Tuna. This method is less reliable than diving, but you can still make it work with the right setup.

Where to fish: Look for Gastronome Tuna in Scarlet Forest Area 17.

Look for Gastronome Tuna in Scarlet Forest Area 17. Best bait: Using Tuff Joint Bait increases your chances of catching this specific fish. You can unlock this bait by completing a side quest in the Scarlet Forest.

Using Tuff Joint Bait increases your chances of catching this specific fish. You can unlock this bait by completing a side quest in the Scarlet Forest. Optimizing catch rates: Before fishing, set the environment to Plenty in the game’s ecosystem settings. This will increase the number of fish available, making it easier to farm Gastronome Tuna.

While fishing can provide Chaliceweed, it’s not the most efficient method since the drop rate is relatively low compared to gathering Glass Algae.

Uses of Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds

Rove in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Once you've collected enough Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can trade it with Rove, a trader located in Iceshard Cliffs. He offers some useful materials in exchange, making the effort worthwhile. Here’s what you can get for one Chaliceweed each:

2x Blango Pelt+

2x Monster Broth

1x Whetfish Fin

3x Truffle du Conga

Whether you're trading for better gear or stocking up on resources, Chaliceweed in Monster Hunter Wilds is a valuable item that’s worth farming. Prioritize diving for Glass Algae, and if you’re feeling lucky, try your hand at fishing for Gastronome Tuna. Either way, with enough patience, you’ll have plenty of Chaliceweed to put to good use.

