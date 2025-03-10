Where to find the Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the rarest Endemic Life forms found in the Forbidden Lands. You must find this creature to complete one of the Dareel’s Special Research Report quests during the late-game sections. Gillopods only appear during certain weather conditions. These Endemic Lifeforms are a bit more difficult to locate than their more common counterpart, Pillopods.

This article explains how to catch a Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Location of Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds

Area 2 of the Ruins of Wyveria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

You can find Gillopods in the Ruins of Wyveria region. This creature mainly appears when the area's weather in Monster Hunter Wilds is in the Wyvern’s Wakening state or during the Plenty season. Unless you are locked out of changing the weather due to some story missions, you can activate the effect by resting in a pop-up camp.

These creatures are usually close to Wyrmways and Guardian nests. One common place to farm them is near Area 2. Exit the tunnel, and you will find several Pillopod and Gillopod on a stone structure.

Gillopods are slightly larger than Pillopods and are easily recognizable by their bright colors and orange eyes. Besides the Wyvern's Wakening weather effect, you can also get them during the Plenty season in the region.

How to capture a Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can capture Gillopods by equipping a Capture Net using the Radial Menu in the game. Equip the gadget and shoot the creature with your slinger to capture it. Keep in mind that Gillopods are generally found near Pillopods. If you cannot find any, keep heading back to the pop-out camp in Monster Hunter Wilds and resetting the weather.

It might take a few turns before you eventually spawn a Gillopod in the location. After you capture one, head back to the researcher to complete the quest.

