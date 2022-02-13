Where to find Chilled Meat in Genshin Impact

Chilled Meat is an incredibly niche item in Genshin Impact, especially for how rare it is for players to find it.

It's primarily native to the Dragonspine region, and players can only obtain it by slaying Snowboars and The Great Snowboar King. The latter enemy drops anywhere between six to ten Chilled Meats, but that's not including the Snowboars nearby it.

Efficient players can get a little over a dozen Chilled Meats by slaying The Great Snowboar King and its nearby Snowboars every 12 hours. There are also a few other Snowboars located around Dragonspine.

Here is where Genshin Impact players can find Chilled Meat

There are a few spots where players can find these Snowboars (Image via miHoYo)

There are 16 Snowboar spawns for Travelers to find on Dragonspine, with the vast majority of it being on the eastern side. It's worth mentioning that Chilled Meat doesn't spawn out of nowhere; players have to actually slay the Snowboars to obtain them.

These creatures are typically enclosed in ice, which players can melt by using any Pyro attack. They will start moving shortly after, so Travelers should take care to attack them as soon as possible.

There are three frozen Snowboars east of Skyfrost Nail. If the player melts the ice they're in and slays them, The Great Snowboar King will confront them.

The Great Snowboar King

Melt the ice here and slay the three Snowboars to summon The Great Snowboar King (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Great Snowboar King is similar to a boss in that it has a massive amount of HP, but it doesn't drop anything except Chilled Meat. There are several tips that Genshin Impact players should heed when facing this monster:

They should activate the nearby Ruin Brazier to counteract Sheer Cold (it can be seen north next to a few trees and another frozen Snowboar).

A Warming Bottle also works to reset Sheer Cold.

Bringing Goulash can also help counteract the rate at which Sheer Cold accumulates.

They should bring in combat-ready units, as The Great Snowboar King won't die to a single blow like other Snowboars.

As usual, shields are effective in minimizing damage.

Making The Great Snowboar King charge into a wall will make it stun itself (for the first three times).

Genshin Impact players will get six Chilled Meats by slaying these three Snowboars. Upon doing so, The Great Snowboar King will come out.

The Great Snowboar King (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Great Snowboar King can hit hard, but its attack patterns are predictable and easy to dodge. If the player is suffering from Sheer Cold, they can approach the northern Ruin Brazier to warm up, but they shouldn't take too long, or else this foe can despawn. Alternatively, they can use a Warming Bottle.

Ideally, Genshin Impact players would be fighting The Great Snowboar King on the northern side of the battlefield to save time in that scenario. Some Travelers can also defeat this monster before worrying about Sheer Cold.

Either way, they will get anywhere from six to ten Chilled Meats upon vanquishing this monster.

The aftermath of defeating The Great Snowboar King (Image via Genshin Impact)

The dropped Chilled Meat will congregate into one small area, to which the player can pick them all up. Currently, this item is only used in two recipes:

Raw Meat (Processing)

Goulash (Cooking)

Travelers in desperate need of this item should also farm the other Snowboars on Dragonspine while they wait for The Great Snowboar King to respawn in 12 hours.

