Where to find crafting specs (blueprints) in Cyberpunk 2077?

Crafting specs (blueprints) are purchasable or lootable items that players can use to create multiple items in Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, progressing through the Crafting Skill Tree furthers the scope of this skill.

Quickhacking components are entirely separate, however, and can only be obtained via Netrunners and Access Points. Unlocking and upgrading the Quickhacking Skill Tree can augment Quickhack specific crafting.

This article will summarize where players can find blueprints in the game.

Note: Minor to heavy spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Crafting specs are spread across three major paths in Cyberpunk 2077

Crafting specs in Cyberpunk 2077 can be divided into common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary components, with each being of a higher rarity than the previous. The blueprints range from weapons to even cosmetics.

There are three major ways to obtain these blueprints:

1) Via item specific Vendors

Spread across the map of Night City, players can directly purchase these blueprints from Vendors to unlock them for crafting. Vendors sell a wide variety of blueprints, ranging from weapons to clothing and mods. Players must use the appropriate amount of in-game currency to buy these items, ranging from 1125 to 7500 credits.

2) Via boss fights and encounters

Looting enemy corpses can allow players to obtain several otherwise unobtainable blueprints. Engage in boss fights and optional NCPD Scanner Hustles to fight off against mini-bosses during the Suspected Organized Crime Activity quests in several locations of Night City.

3) Progressing through quests

Certain quests automatically reward the player with the said blueprint when they naturally progress through the quest. The item may be received either after the quest concludes or discovered sometime mid-mission.

Crafting components can be additionally divided into the following rarities, in descending order:

Legendary components

Epic components

Rare components

Uncommon components

Common components

Certain items of the tiers may overlap.

What are weapons in Cyberpunk 2077?

One of the several types of equipment in the game, weapons are highly prevalent throughout Night City, and range from melees to traditional cyberweapons and grenades.

Weapons can be further classified into tiers based on how expensive they are, or on the basis of the type of damage dealt - Electrical, Chemical, Thermal, or Physical. Weapons can be further modified and customized to increase their efficiency and upgrade their damage output.

Gamers have a lot of exotic legendary weapons to choose from in the title, with over 110 choices.

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action adventure role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt Red for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 10, 2020.

Based on Mike Pondsmith’s classic pen and paper RPG, Cyberpunk 2020, players control the protagonist V in the dystopian cyberpunk future of Night City. This single-player campaign focuses on V’s journey through the corporate-ruled metropolis, aided by the digital ghost of the infamous Johnny Silverhand.

An upcoming expansion labeled Phantom Liberty, is scheduled for release sometime in 2023.

