Fact Check: Does Cyberpunk 2077 have a New Game+ mode?

Cyberpunk 2077 is raising a lot of eyebrows right now. From a buggy launch to a state where the developers are set to release a brand new DLC, the game has seen a lot over the past two years.

However, there's one aspect that Cyberpunk 2077 lacks, a New Game+ mode. For the uninitiated, the New Game+ mode is where players get to replay the storyline after they've already beaten it once, but with a twist.

What is this New Game+ mode?

For the uninitiated, a New Game+ is a mode where players replay the entire story after completing their first playthrough. However, they can retain their stats, abilities, and in some cases, their gear as well. That said, the difficulty level of the overall story is taken up by a few notches.

This feature is mostly prevalent in RPG games and should have been a common element in Cyberpunk 2077.

Will there ever be a New Game+ mode in Cyberpunk 2077?

Miles Tost @tostspender @palmdiddler @Lilayaah @MohamedBoucheta @CyberpunkGame @PKernaghan



It's rebalancing the entire game (enemies, equipment, items) and tons of testing/tweaking; there's many skill checks in gameplay and dialogues, what happens here? How'd we handle/balance attribute + perk points? @CDPROJEKTRED NG+ for CP2077 is an incredibly complex feature to make.It's rebalancing the entire game (enemies, equipment, items) and tons of testing/tweaking; there's many skill checks in gameplay and dialogues, what happens here? How'd we handle/balance attribute + perk points? @palmdiddler @Lilayaah @MohamedBoucheta @CyberpunkGame @PKernaghan @CDPROJEKTRED NG+ for CP2077 is an incredibly complex feature to make.It's rebalancing the entire game (enemies, equipment, items) and tons of testing/tweaking; there's many skill checks in gameplay and dialogues, what happens here? How'd we handle/balance attribute + perk points?

This is a difficult question to answer right now. Yes, the game doesn't have a New Game+ mode. However, the developers have expressed interest in it and mentioned that they're thinking about it. That said, there's no definite date of arrival concerning this feature.

The community expected the developers to launch this New Game+ mode along with the Edgerunners update. However, all the update contained was a set of cosmetic additions and a host of other fixes due in the game. While the community loved the Edgerunners update as a whole, the absence of the New Game+ mode was sorely felt.

Miles Tost @tostspender @palmdiddler @Lilayaah @MohamedBoucheta @CyberpunkGame @PKernaghan



Just to name a few questions we'd need to answer.

Non of which are impossible, but you see how it is a lot more work than one may think on first glance.

We're listening and investigating. No promises however. @CDPROJEKTRED Do you keep your vehicles? How do we handle all those scenarios?Just to name a few questions we'd need to answer.Non of which are impossible, but you see how it is a lot more work than one may think on first glance.We're listening and investigating. No promises however. @palmdiddler @Lilayaah @MohamedBoucheta @CyberpunkGame @PKernaghan @CDPROJEKTRED Do you keep your vehicles? How do we handle all those scenarios?Just to name a few questions we'd need to answer.Non of which are impossible, but you see how it is a lot more work than one may think on first glance.We're listening and investigating. No promises however.

Speaking about this New Game+ mode, the developers mentioned that it was an incredibly complex feature. It would require a complete rebalance concerning all the elements in the game, including enemies and weapons. There are a lot of variables involved when it comes to rebalancing the entire game. Given the situation in which Cyberpunk 2077 is, compiling everything together and then being able to launch a patch that reflects the same is a humongous task.

The developers, however, haven't really shunned the idea of such a mode at all. They mentioned on Twitter that they were listening and investigating the possibility of adding such a mode. So players shouldn't give up their hopes of seeing the New Game+ mode in Cyberpunk 2077.

Apart from that, the community will soon see the arrival of Idris Elba into the Cyberpunk family. Elba joins the game as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent working for the NSUF. The Phantom Liberty DLC will see the addition of a brand new district in Night City, where a major part of the expansion campaign will take place.

The expansion is slated for a 2023 release, but the exact release date is currently unclear. The expansion was announced in September 2022, right after the Edgerunners update went live.

Poll : 0 votes