How to get the Edgerunners Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077

The Edgerunners animated series came as a breath of new life for Cyberpunk 2077. The game, which was almost forgotten, was revived once again. While most of the credit goes to the developers who worked hard to fix the issues plaguing the game, some credit also goes to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series on Netflix.

The Edgerunners series introduced some new characters and iconic items to the game. While most came in the form of weapons and mods, some armor pieces were also made available to players. One such piece is the yellow Edgerunners Jacket. David Martinez is seen wearing this jacket in the animated series, and players can get their hands on it within Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

Currently, the Edgerunners Jacket is locked behind a small mission in the game. Here's a quick guide on how to complete the mission and acquire David Martinez's jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to find David Martinez's Edgerunners Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077

As mentioned above, the Edgerunners jacket is locked behind a quest in Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, this quest isn't that difficult. To begin this quest, players will have to make their way to the Megabuilding H4 in Arroyo, which can be located in the Santo Domingo district of Night City. There should be a side mission located in the nearby vicinity of the building.

An icon for the side mission, known as Over the Edge, can be seen on the map. Players can right-click on this side mission to track their way to its start. The markers should lead players into an alley, where there will be a green symbol painted on the wall alongside a green trashcan. Here's what players need to do once they have found the trash can.

Step 1

Players will have to rummage through the trash can and pick up a braindance, which they will then have to use. The braindance contains a small clipping of the Edgerunners animated series itself. Once the clipping is over, players will have to send a text to Muamar "El Capitan" Reyes, who sheds some more light on David Martinez.

Step 2

Players will then have to wait a while for the quest to progress. This step can be further simplified by using the time skip feature that Cyberpunk 2077 offers. You will have to skip ahead two days to do so. Once that's done, they'll receive a text from Falco, saying that El Capitan has a gift waiting for V. Falco will also mention that David's crew has disbanded.

Step 3

After the conversation with Falco is over, players will be able to spot a new quest marker that will lead them to the Badlands Dam in Cyberpunk 2077, where El Capitan will be waiting for V. There should be a case waiting for V right behind El Capitan with David Martinez's yellow Edgerunners Jacket in it. This jacket is nothing exceptional, but it does come with some good mods.

In general, this is a simple quest and was introduced into the game with the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update. Although there are superior pieces of armor in the game, this jacket is a nice collectible, just like Nibbles.

