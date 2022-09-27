All Edgerunners items that you can find in Cyberpunk 2077 v1.6

Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG set in the distant future, where cybernetic implants are commonplace, and technology is leaps and bounds ahead of what we know today. Taking place in the fictional metropolis of Night City, you’ll be taking control of V, the protagonist, and live your (mostly) best life in this sci-fi world.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a spinoff anime adaptation called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which you can currently watch on Netflix. The anime is set in the same world as CD Projekt Red’s game and features a new cast of characters having their own adventure in the city.

If you are a fan of the Netflix show, you might be looking forward to decking out your character with similar items to emulate the feel of the anime. This guide will give you a brief rundown of all the items featured in the show, which you can equip to feel like an anime character in Cyberpunk 2077.

Edgerunners content in Cyberpunk 2077

The Edgerunners anime on Netflix uses a lot of items already seen in the Cyberpunk 2077 game. This includes a variety of weapons, cyberware, and other paraphernalia that characters like David and Lucy utilize in the anime.

After the 1.6 update, Cyberpunk 2077 also got a few new additions that were items exclusively from the Edgerunners anime never before seen in the game.

Listed below are the different weapons, cyberware, and other miscellaneous items featured in Edgerunners and where you can get them in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk Edgerunner weapons in 2077

Since Edgerunners is an anime inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, it was natural to see the game world reflected in the show. One such feature that is heavily pulled from the game is the weapons.

Below is a list of weapons that are featured in the anime and where you can find them in the game.

Crusher (Power Shotgun) — Guns’O’Rama store - South-east Rancho Coronado

— Guns’O’Rama store - South-east Rancho Coronado Ba Xing Chong (Smart Shotgun) — Can be found in the Ebunike ship at the Ebunike Docks - Northside, Watson

— Can be found in the Ebunike ship at the Ebunike Docks - Northside, Watson Prototype (Shingen Mark V) — Can be found in a box inside a metal container in the Arasaka Industrial Park

— Can be found in a box inside a metal container in the Arasaka Industrial Park HJSH-18 Masamune (Power Assault Rifle) — Weapons merchant - West Wellsprings in Heywood

— Weapons merchant - West Wellsprings in Heywood Lexington (Power Pistol) — Mobile Camp weapons vendor - East from Rocky Ridge

— Mobile Camp weapons vendor - East from Rocky Ridge Satara (Tech Double-Barrel Shotgun) — Lots of Guns shop - Northside, Watson

— Lots of Guns shop - Northside, Watson Pride (Iconic Power Pistol) — In a story mission

— In a story mission Unity (Power Piston) — Wilson in 2nd Amendment Store, Megabuilding, Little China, Watson District

— Wilson in 2nd Amendment Store, Megabuilding, Little China, Watson District Lizzie (Tech Pistol) — Can be found on top of a table in the back room of Lizzie’s Bar

— Can be found on top of a table in the back room of Lizzie’s Bar Overture (Power Revolver) — Weapons vendor in Arroyo, Santo Domingo

— Weapons vendor in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Guts (Iconic Power Shotgun added in the 1.6 update) — Atop Corpo Plaza - In the bushes behind the three praying monks.

— Atop Corpo Plaza - In the bushes behind the three praying monks. Flashbang — Victor’s shop (can be looted/found anywhere)

Cyberpunk Cyberware in 2077

Just like in Cyberpunk 2077, the characters seen in Edgerunners use various cyberware to augment themselves to superhuman potential.

Listed below are all the cyberware seen in the anime, along with where you can find each of them in the game.

Syn-Lungs — Circulatory System Cyberware

Gorilla Arms — Hands Cyberware

Projectile Launch System — Arms Cyberware

Netwatch Netdriver — Netrunner Cyberdeck

Monowire — Arms Cyberware

Mantis Blades — Arms Cyberware

All of the above can be purchased from the Ripperdoc clinic in the south-west corner of Wellsprings, Heywood.

Kiroshi Optics - Ocular Systems Cyberware:

Everyone in Night City has an ocular cybernetic implant, and the characters from Edgerunners are no different. One of the best Ocular Systems Cyberware is the Kiroshi Optics. You can get it from Viktor Vektor in Little China, Watson District.

Sandevistan Cyberdeck - Cyberware Operating System:

This OS is used by the main character, David Martinez, in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The “Sandy” OS allows the user to move quicker than regular humans and utilize speed/maneuverability to their advantage.

There are a few versions of Sandevistan Cyberdeck in the game. You can choose the best one for you. They are:

Zetatech Sandevistan - Epic : Ripperdoc in Downtown

Qiant Sandevistan MK.4 - Legendary : Fingers the Ripperdoc, Japantown, Westbrook

Dynalar Sandevistan MK.4 - Legendary : Viktor Vektor, Little China, Watson

Qiant “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan MK.5 - Iconic : Downtown Ripperdoc clinic, City Center District

Militech “Falcon” Sandvistan MK.5 - Iconic : Ripperdoc in Wellsprings, south-west Heywood

Miscellaneous Items from Edgreunners in Cyberpunk 2077

The Jacket: If you’ve been following the Edgerunners anime, you’ll have taken note of the stylish neon yellow jacket that David Martinez wears in the show. As of the v1.6 patch, you can grab the jacket in the game, although you'll have to start a quest first to retrieve it.

To start the Over The Edge quest, head to the Megabuilding H4 in Arroyo and look for the side job icon on the map. This will lead you to a braindance that will show you a clip of the anime. Once you’re awake again, you can follow the objectives for the new quest, and it will ask you to do some texting.

Once all that is done, you’ll be given coordinates for a gift. Head over to the location and check out the case. You’ll have obtained David Martinez’s iconic yellow Edgerunners jacket.

Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate: In the third episode of Edgerunners, you’ll see a car driven by Maxim Kuznetsov for his boss, Tanaka. You can get a variant of the car in the game, where it is known as the Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate.

The Caliburn car: In the anime, Jimmy Kurosaki drives a pretty sleep sports car, as seen in episode 5. This is a Caliburn model can, which you can get in the game for free, although it only comes in black.

That's all the Edgerunner content that is currently available in Cyberpunk 2077 v1.6.

