Where to find Damselfly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest offering in Nintendo's acclaimed life-simulation franchise. It allows players to enjoy a laid-back virtual life with cute animal villagers. One of the various leisurely activities available to players in this title is bug catching.

The Damselfly is among a wide variety of creepy crawlies in the game that can be discovered and captured. This common dragonfly variety will be one of the first insects that players will encounter.

Here's how to find and catch Damselfly in Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Gabriel, The Rat Bitch, @dirtboyfriend animal crossing update: tried to hit rocket w my net and caught a damselfly i didn't even realize was there animal crossing update: tried to hit rocket w my net and caught a damselfly i didn't even realize was there https://t.co/RWvhaiPvJA

Damselflies are common in the game's outdoors. It can be found throughout the day. Players from the Northern Hemiphere can expect to encounter it from November to February. Meanwhile, if you're in the Southern Hemisphere, you can catch it between May to August. When it comes to appearance, Damselflies resemble dragonflies but are shorter. They can often be found near water bodies and can spawn in any weather except rain.

A Damselfly has a selling price of 500 Bells at Nook's Cranny, while Flick will buy it for 750 Bells. The latter has a chance of visiting your island, so keep an eye out for the chameleon. Given how easily Damselflies can be found, you should sell a bunch for some cash when low on Bells, the game's main currency.

🌿🧶 Beetle 🔜 Leyleaves @Leyleaves 🤩 It's literally Animal Crossing in my backyard this season with our little pond. First we had that family of red dragonflies and today this super gorgeous damselfly kept hanging out with me while I tended to the pond! It's literally Animal Crossing in my backyard this season with our little pond. First we had that family of red dragonflies and today this super gorgeous damselfly kept hanging out with me while I tended to the pond! 😍🤩 https://t.co/rdogg6RLZ4

To catch one of these insects, you will need a Net. It can be acquired through crafting. Once the item is in your inventory, equip it. This can be done by pressing the X button on your Nintendo Switch, enabling you to check your pockets and select the Net. Alternatively, you can use the Tool Ring Quickselect option and whip the item out. The Tool Ring will have to be purchased for 800 Nook Miles from Nook Stop.

Once the Net is in hand, approach the Damselfly and swing it when the insect is within range. A successful catch should add it to your inventory. You can donate the insect to Blathers at the museum, put it on display in your home, or gift it to a friend or NPC in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What other activities can players perform in the game?

Besides bug catching, there is a lot to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This includes:

Crafting: A newcomer to the series, crafting allows players to make recipes at a DIY Workbench. Examples of things that can be crafted include clothing, furniture, tools, and more.

Fishing: Ponds, rivers, and the ocean in New Horizons are teeming with aquatic life, so grab your fishing rod and see what you can catch. Fishing tourneys where players compete against other villagers can occasionally take place in the game, too.

Swimming: Introduced in an update, players can not just swim but also dive underwater in the ocean to seek treasures.

Planting trees: From small, vibrant flowers to peach and apple trees, horticulturists will be more than happy with what they can plant in New Horizons.

Unearth fossils: Armed with a shovel, Animal Crossing players can dig holes in the ground — perhaps some of them have fossils that can be donated to the museum to be displayed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console

Poll : 0 votes