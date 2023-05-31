Where to find Dark Clumps in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom presents new dangers in this latest adventure across Hyrule. The evil Ganondorf has risen, thrusting the kingdom into chaos. To make matters worse, an unpleasant blanket of corrupting goo has been choking life across the region. Known as Gloom, it came about after the rise of Ganondorf and can be prominently found in the underground Deptsh area. This makes exploration tricky as it is hazardous to Link.

Thankfully, the game has a cure for this parasitic threat. Known as Dark Clumps, these can immensely help battle the Gloom in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

What are Dark Clumps used for, and where to find them in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To keep things simple, Dark Clumps are raw materials found in the game. They are described as dark and cold to the touch. The biggest advantage they possess is that they resist the effects of Gloom. Coming into contact with Gloom pools or attacks from Gloom-corrupted foes will lock away Link's heart containers. This process continues the longer he remains in contact with the substance.

On the surface, the Gloom's effects subside, and Link's hearts are restored after a short while of stepping away from it. Unfortunately, the effect is permanent in the underground regions known as the Depths, at least until players come across travel points called Lightroots. This effectively limits Link's total heart capacity if players are not careful and can be problematic early on when he has only 3 hearts.

This is where Dark Clumps come in. They are purchasable from Bargainer Statues located around the map. However, players cannot use the standard Rupee currency to get them. Instead, they must collect Poes, which are plentiful in the Depths region. Players can buy 1 Dark Clump for just 10 poes each. But how to use them?

Since they are raw ingredients, consuming them as is to avail of their benefits is impossible. Instead, players must chuck them into a cooking recipe to get the most out of it. Cooking is a returning feature from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild that allows Link to toss together ingredients to create many different recipes. Check out our best Defense boosting recipes and customize them using Dark Clumps to receive both the defensive bonus and Gloom Resist.

Of course, the effects of Gloom Resist are not permanent. They last a short duration, indicated by a timer after consuming the dish granting the effect. Dark Clumps can also be used to upgrade the Depths armor set, which grants Gloom Resist by default. However, that armor can only be obtained in exchange for a large number of poes, so players will have to grind a bit before they can get their hands on the full-piece set.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. It is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

