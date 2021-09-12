Where to find Dendrobium to make baits in Genshin Impact

Dendrobium is a local speciality from Inazuma that Genshin Impact players can use for making bait.

There are two main uses for Dendrobium in Genshin Impact. The first is so Kujou Sara can reach her maximum ascension level. In this instance, players will need 168 Dendrobium. The second use is for crafting Redrot Bait.

Dendrobium is found on Kannazuka and Yashiori Islands in Genshin Impact. They have a distinct look and are primarily concentrated around three spots. These three spots are Nazuchi Beach, Kujou Encampment, and the Maguu Kenki's location.

All Dendrobium locations to help players make baits in Genshin Impact

Dendrobium is exclusive to Inazuma. It's a local specialty there, so players can't get it anywhere else. It's also worth noting that Dendrobium isn't found everywhere in Inazuma. There are several islands available to players in Genshin Impact 2.1, but this plant only grows on a few of them.

More specifically, Dendrobium only grows in Kannazuka and Yashiori Island. The bulk of its spawn lies in Nazuchi Beach. Some of them are also located near the Kujou Encampment. In addition to these, players can find Dendrobium plants to the west of Maguu Kenki's location as well.

Readers can move the interactive map shown above at their convenience. They can zoom in to get a better look at the locations where Dendrobium spawns.

Finding Dendrobium

This is what a Dendrobium looks like in the wild (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dendrobium is a reddish-pink flower in Genshin Impact. Like other local specialties, it will give off a yellow sparkle to let players know it can be collected.

As it is a plant-based local specialty, Genshin Impact players only have to walk toward it and interact to pick it up.

How to craft Redrot Bait in Genshin Impact

The requirements for crafting Redrot Bait in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crafting Redrot Bait is easy in Genshin Impact. Simply head to a crafting bench (any will do) to begin the process. If players want to find it quickly, go to the bottom left where it says "Filter / All." Click on it and select "Bait."

Players will get 10 Redrot Baits for every Dendrobium and Fowl they use on the crafting bench. If they don't see the option to craft the bait, they need to unlock the blueprint for it.

Nantuck sells the blueprints for Redrot Bait for three Medaka (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nantuck will give the player blueprints for the Redrot Bait if they hand him three Medaka. If players need to know where to find him, he can be located on the east coast of Mondstadt.

Three Medaka are easy to catch, and players only have to do this once. If they obtain the formula but don't know how to use it, players should go to their inventory and navigate to the "Precious Items" tab. The formula can be readily used from here.

Note: For Nantuck's location, players must find an icon on the map that resembles a stall with a fishing symbol in the bottom half. They will need to zoom in to see the exact location.

