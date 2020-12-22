Where to find every Snowmando Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Snowmando was added to Fortnite as part of the 2020 holiday event, and he has outposts that players need to find if they want to complete his challenges.

The outposts are part of the Operation Snowdown quest which gives players the chance to unlock the Snowmando skin by completing the full series of quests.

All that is required is to find the location and open a chest within the outpost. Getting a chest before anyone else will be the only real challenge. There are five locations that players need to find in order to complete the single Operation Snowdown Fortnite quest.

All of the Fortnite Snowmando Outpost locations

Outpost location 1 - West of Durr Burger

This outpost is located near the Durr Burger restaurant. Two other points of interest near the outpost are the Holly Hedges to the south and west of the Weeping Woods.

Outpost location 2 - West of Pleasant Park

The outposts are typically located near the main locations and not directly in them. In this case, it's toward the west side of Pleasant Park.

Outpost location 3 - South of Steamy Stacks

The next Snowmando outpost can be located down the river, which is to the south of Steamy Stacks. On a map, it's best to follow the southeast of the location.

Outpost location 4 - Near Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp

Rather than to the west of Weeping Woods, this outpost is located towards the southeast. The next place to look in order to zero in on the area is northeast of Slurpy Swamp. Between the two, the outpost is closer to Weeping Woods.

Outpost location 5 - South of Catty Corner

In the hills near Catty Corner is a weather station that is covered in snow and has plane spawn locations. That area has the fifth outpost and the final one to complete the quests.

Snowmando Fortnite Operation Snowdown quests

Players in Fortnite will need to complete all of the Operation Snowdown quests in order to earn the Snowmando Fortnite skin. There are 12 quests that need to be finished before time runs out on the event, and more have unlocked as time has passed.

Most of the quests include holiday themes like dancing at trees around the map or playing in matches along with friends. The event ends on December 30, so players will need to get to work if they want the skin in time.