Where to find Fluorescent Fungus in Genshin Impact: All locations on an interactive map

Fluorescent Fungus only grows in one location in Genshin Impact, Tsurumi Island.

As of Genshin Impact 2.3, only one character (Thoma) uses this Ascension Material. Some players may even wish to farm more of this item for the future, just in case. Still, Thoma needs 168 Fluorescent Fungi to reach his maximum level. There is only 71 Fluorescent Fungus spawns in Genshin Impact 2.3.

There aren't any silly gimmicks to obtaining a Fluorescent Fungus. To get one, simply walk up to it and collect it with the relevant interaction button. The main limitation some players might have with this item is the fog surrounding Tsurumi Island.

All Fluorescent Fungus locations on an interactive map for Genshin Impact fans

Fluorescent Fungi only spawn in Tsurumi Island; they aren't available anywhere else in Teyvat. There aren't any Fluorescent Fungus locations in Autake Plains, the island south of Wakukau Shoal, or the utmost eastern islands in Tsurumi Island. Like other local specialties, a Fluorescent Fungus takes two days to respawn once it's been collected.

It would take efficient players nearly a week to collect enough Fluorescent Fungi to max out Thoma's level (assuming they start with zero). They would collect all 71, wait two days, collect 71 again, wait two more days, and then collect 26 more to finish it off.

Some Fluorescent Fungi have been available by other means in Genshin Impact. However, that was limited to Thoma's Test Run. As no other character uses this material, Genshin Impact players will have to wait for Thoma to be featured on a banner once again.

No shops on Teyvat sell Fluorescent Fungi of any quantity. Hence, players must go through the effort of collecting them on Tsurumi Island. The above YouTube video is a good guide of what players should expect when it comes to farming this blue mushroom.

Getting rid of the fog on Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact players might find the fog rather cumbersome for collecting a Fluorescent Fungus. Completing "The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna" will permanently remove the fog from Tsurumi Island. For the uninitiated, that's the final quest from the "Through the Mist" quest series.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players attempting to do the quest series should know that some of the quests are time-locked, making them wait until the next server reset. Completing one of those quests will temporarily remove the fog from Tsurumi Island. Thus, some players can collect all 71 Fluorescent Fungus spawns between quests.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul