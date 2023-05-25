The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is more than just a plain action-adventure open-world game. There are many activities to engage in across the land of Hyrule as the game's protagonist, Link, attempts to save the kingdom from evil. As players explore and travel, they discover many consumable items and ingredients. Survivability is an important aspect of the game, so having healing items is key.

One such item that can be found is Fresh Milk. This dairy delicacy is only obtained at a specific location on the map. However, since it is a useful addition for cooking complex dishes, players will eventually need to track some down.

Here's where to find Fresh Milk in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The main hub for Fresh Milk is Hateno Village, found to the east in the Necluda region and southwest of Mount Lanayru. The approximate coordinates are 3610, -2167, 0177. There is a shop here with Fresh Milk for sale. Each bottle costs 12 Rupees.

However, players may sometimes be low on Rupees or wish to save money for a more important situation. In this case, there is a way to get Fresh Milk for free.

In Hateno Village, there is an NPC named Dantz. Talking to him begins the side mission called Dantz's Prize Cows. In a nutshell, his cows have not been producing as much milk as he had hoped. He uses acorns from the nearby woods to create a specialized feed for domestic animals to feed on.

Help Dantz to obtain free Fresh Milk in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: Gamers Heroes)

However, they have become hard to come by lately. As such, if someone provides him with a few acorns, he would gladly depart with some of his supply of Fresh Milk. Thankfully, Link should have come across acorns throughout his adventure. If you have not used them in recipes, three acorns can be turned in to get Fresh Milk. More can be obtained by felling trees.

A more consistent method is by hitting squirrels. The world of Hyrule is teeming with living creatures, and each reacts to Link differently. Squirrels are one of many animals encountered in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, though they are admittedly rare.

They can be found in the woods behind Hateno Pasture, which overlooks the village from the east. It is located at the following coordinates on the map: 3622, -2105, 0177.

To get acorns, use a bow and shoot arrows at a squirrel. Do so from a distance, as they are shy creatures and will attempt to flee if Link approaches them. Be sure to collect as many acorns as possible for a decent supply of Fresh Milk.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

