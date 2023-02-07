Where to find Fungal Wood in ARK Fjordur

The world of ARK Fjordur is quite deadly. It is crawling with bloody-thirsty dinosaurs, yes, but there are also other creatures that look harmless but go on a destruction spree when angered. To survive in such environments, players need to build and craft items that will help them fend off such threats.

Fungal wood is of the many items that survivors will come across in ARK Fjordur. It can't be found that easily, but is an important ingredient in a lot of essential crafting recipes. Having said that, here are some places where they will come across fungal wood.

All Fungal Wood spawn locations in ARK Fjordur

Fungal wood is a rare resource in the world of ARK Fjordur. Given that it's an important component of some late-game items, it's understandable why it's such a rare spawn. It can be found at the following few coordinates on the continent:

Asgard: 33.5 Latitude, 45.3 Longitude

Vannaland: 66.7 Latitude, 79.7 Longitude

Valguero: 38.9 Latitude, 57.6 Longitude

Since it's fungal wood, players will need to look out for fungal outgrowths like mushrooms. These plants usually yield fungal wood when broken. The same holds true for the fungi that spawn underwater as well.

For now, these are the only three locations where the item spawns. Now, apart from Asgard, the two remaining locations are underwater, so players will have to take appropriate precautions while trying to farm fungal wood.

Moreover, the seas are quite dangerous because they're filled with deadlier organisms than on land. Unless someone manages to tame a fish and craft appropriate gear for underwater explorations, farming fungal wood underwater isn't a great idea.

Secondly, the desired item spawns in the purple tree region on Asgard. This is where Shadowmanes spawn as well, so survivors looking to farm fungal wood in this area need to be careful as well. The Shadowmane is a deadly creature and possesses the ability to go invisible, so players will need to be careful while trying to farm fungal wood in these areas as well.

Having said that, they will need to craft a metal hatchet before they can effectively farm fungal wood. Once they manage to craft the chainsaw, they can ditch the hatchet as well because hitting a fungal wood stalk with a chainsaw yields humongous amounts of this item.

For some reason, whenever someone hits a fungal wood stalk with a stone hatchet, it just drops regular wood. Since it's a form of wood anyway, fungal wood can also be used in place of regular type when it comes to building structures and crafting items, but it's not a very wise idea.

Items that require fungal wood as an ingredient

Fungal wood was introduced alongside the Aberration update in ARK: Survival Evolved. Now, some of the animals introduced with the update can be found in ARK Fjordur as well, and the Ravager and the Karkinos are two such examples.

To craft their saddles, players will need to use a considerable amount of fungal wood. Not only that, it's essential to craft the fish basket, which is in turn required to tame a Shadowmane.

Poll : 0 votes