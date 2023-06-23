Where to find the Goliath Beetle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch, and rightfully so. Delighting its fanbase with pleasant vibes and relaxing gameplay, the game ensures easy pick-up-and-play sessions. What's truly addicting, however, is the variety of leisurely activities, supplemented by the variance introduced through the real-time clock system.

As the days and climates pass by in the real world, Animal Crossing New Horizon's setting also undergoes changes. Different weather, events, and even wildlife vary depending on the season.

This keeps the experience fresh and the playerbase thriving. Bug hunters, in particular, should keep their eyes peeled for rare insects, which also includes the massive Goliath Beetle.

Where can the Goliath Beetle be found in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The Goliath Beetle is based on the real-life beetle of the same name. It is one of the biggest beetles on the planet, and the same is true in-game as well. The bug is distinguished by a brown lower body and an upper body striped with black and white colors. Like other insects in the game, it is only found for a few months throughout the year. This particular critter is only encountered in the wild on coconut trees.

Players living in the Northern Hemisphere can catch it from June to September. Check coconut tree trunks from 5 PM to 8 AM to hopefully find one lazying around. In the Southern hemisphere, it is found from December to March instead. Thankfully the spawn time past dusk and before early morning remains the same. The insect is caught using the same method as other critters: a bug net.

To catch a Goliath Beetle, first scout one out in the open. Coconut trees are littered on the coastline, so explore the beach areas of the island. On encountering one, do not rush towards it. Most animals in Animal Crossing New Horizons are shy and will immediately flee if players approach them head-on. As such, it is crucial to get close to them slowly.

First, equip the bug net from the inventory. Then press and hold the A button on the Nintendo Switch controller to pull back and prepare the net. Do not let go of the button, as this will launch the net at the location in front of the protagonist. Doing so prematurely in the beetle's vicinity can scare it off.

With the net pulled back, face the tree and tilt the movement stick slowly to move sneakily toward the Goliath Beetle. Do not get too close either, as this can also cause it to fly off. Instead, let go when just a net's length away from the beetle. When done correctly, this should catch the beetle in the net, followed by the protagonist showing off the catch. This will add the bug to the inventory, so have an empty slot to carry it around.

Goliath Beetles are uncommon insects, so they go for a very high price. They can each be sold for 8000 Bells at the Nook's Cranny shop. That is all players need to know about catching Goliath Beetles in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

