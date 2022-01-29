Where to find Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon has been getting unique regional forms in every subsequent generation ever since Sun & Moon, including Pokemon Legends Arceus. Unlike shiny variants, forms offer real, tangible differences.

Take Hisuian Voltorb, for example. Its normal, first generation form is purely electric and resembles modern PokeBalls. Hisuian Voltorbs (and Electrodes) are electric-grass, and take on the characteristics of ancient PokeBalls used in-game.

If you want a Hisuian Voltorb on your team, here’s where to find one in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus: where to find Hisuian Voltorb

Unfortunately, finding a Hisuian Voltorb won’t be possible until much later in the game. Once you’ve reached the Sacred Plaza in the Coronet Highlands, the Hisuian Voltorb will appear in the wild. Finding Sacred Plaza means traveling the Sonorous Path, then to Primeval Grotto, and finally onto Sacred Plaza.

Improve your chances of catching a Hisuian Voltorb by crouching and hiding behind objects and tall grass. Use berries or Voltorb’s preferred food. It’s also worth using a Heavy Ball on it.

Be careful in Sacred Plaza. Strong Pokemon can be found there, such as:

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Gastly

Haunter

Chingling

Misdreavus

Rotom

Luxray

How to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode

Traditionally, Voltorb would evolve into Electrode at level 30. However, several significant changes have been made to the evolutionary process of Pokemon. In the case of Hisuian Voltorb, reaching level 30 does not cause it to evolve anymore.

Some Pokemon have a more arbitrary method of evolving in Pokemon Legends Arceus, in addition to reaching certain levels. But Pokemon no longer evolve on their own; only the trainer can choose to evolve them once they meet prerequisites.

To evolve Hisuian Voltorb, you will need a Leaf Stone. Finding one is tough, but it can be done in several ways:

Catch or defeat Grass type Pokemon

Trade lost satchels for MP, then buy them at the Trade Shop

Collect evolution items in Space-Time Distortions

Once you have a Leaf Stone and a Hisuian Voltorb, use the stone on it. It is important to remember that it can evolve at any level, so players can use it when they are ready.

Edited by Saman