Where to find the Legendary Bow Gontr Mael Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers an extensive selection of weapons and equipment. Certain weapons are available for purchase from merchants, while others are rare and necessitate the completion of quests. An example of such a weapon is the Legendary Bow Gontr Mael, which becomes attainable in Act 3. Nevertheless, acquiring this particular weapon proves to be a challenging endeavor, demanding you to complete a sequence of activities.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to obtain the Legendary Bow Gontr Mael

Step 1:

Steel Watch Foundry in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The quest to acquire the Legendary Bow Gontr Mael takes place in the Lower City. Head over to a location known as the Steel Watch Foundry. You can find it at these coordinates: X: 233, Y: 180. Once you're at the designated spot, look for the entrance to the Steel Watch Foundry. This entrance is located at X: 292, Y: 272. Your next goal is to locate a character named Gondian Zanner Toobin.

Step 2:

Enter the Steel Watch Foundry (Image via Larian Studios)

Use your Lockpick ability to enter the Steel Watch Foundry. Afterward, head to the left side and employ your Lockpick ability to open the Security Door at coordinates X: 311, Y: 165.

Gondian Zanner Toobin in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

As you go through the door, you'll encounter Gondian Zanner Toobin. Engage with him and select all the initial dialogue choices. He will provide support for your mission to demolish the location and advise you to stay vigilant to avoid capture by the guards.

Step 3:

Eliminate all the enemies in the lab area (Image via Larian Studios)

Go to the Lab area of the Steel Watch Foundry. You can find it at Coordinates X: 325, Y: 151. It's the same room where you first met Gondian Zanner Toobin. Once you're there, take out all the enemies in the area.

Step 4:

Use your Lockpick ability to open the door (Image via Larian Studios)

Head over to the Control Center Antechamber by following these coordinates: X: 1957, Y: 452. You'll find it in the same Lab area you were in before. To find the exact spot, you can refer to the image above. Once there, you will see a large door. Use your Lockpick ability to open the door and you can step into the next area.

Step 5:

As soon as you step into the Control Center Antechamber, a battle will start against the boss known as the Steel Watcher Titan along with the Hellfire Watchers. Defeat all these enemies, including the Steel Watcher Titan. Once you defeat the boss, you'll get the Legendary Bow Gontr Mael as a special prize, and that will mark the completion of your quest.