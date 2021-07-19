Where to find Link’s skywing in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD allows players to relive this iconic title on the Nintendo Switch.

The game remains intact but looks so much better than the original version. The HD remake takes everything fans love about the original and slaps some incredible new paint on it.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD includes some of the most popular missions from the entire franchise for Link to embark on, including finding his lost skywing.

How to find the lost skywing in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Groose has made it his goal to mess with Link and make his life a bit of a nightmare (Image via Nintendo)

Link has a foe in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD by the name of Groose. The latter has truly made it his goal to mess with Link and make his life a bit of a nightmare.

Groose, at one point, focuses on the skywing race. He tries to prevent Link from competing, which means the hero won't be able to become a knight for Skyloft. Groose does this by capturing his skywing.

As soon as you, as Link, receive word that your skywing has gone missing in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, go and talk to Horwell at the academy entrance.

Link will be told that his lost skywing is near the waterfall (Image via Nintendo)

Jump to the bird statue to the left and walk through the now unlocked door. Walk down the steps, following the path to the plaza, and you will receive a cutscene introducing you to Groose.

After that, run down the right path and follow it to the wooden block. Push it along the wall and then climb it. Go up the stairs until you are interrupted by Pipit, and move to the right courtyard to speak to Pipit.

Link will be told that his lost skywing is near the waterfall. Pipit suggests finding a sword, which can be located inside the academy. Talk to the Knight Commander, and he will direct you to the training sword.

The training sword in-game (Image via Nintendo)

After obtaining the sword in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, go back to the plaza and follow the right path rather than the wooden bridge. Make it to the river and cross via the stepping stones.

Destroy the wooden spikes blocking the path and enter the cave. Fight through the bats and slime creatures, following the direct route through the cate. Sprint up the hill and keep going through the cave to reach the outside.

The skywing will be trapped behind some wooden boards(Image via Nintendo)

This is where Link will meet Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. After this meeting, head down the hill to the right. The skywing will be trapped behind some wooden boards.

Slash the ropes tying the wood down, and the Crimson Loftwing will be released from Groose's makeshift trap. This frees the skywing, and Link is now ready to race with it.

