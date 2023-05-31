Where to find Luminous Stone in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom presents an array of unique elements, including a notable feature that enables players to shatter the Boulders within caverns. This game places significant emphasis on exploration, offering rewards in the form of rare and valuable treasures. While certain regions permit players to obtain treasures relatively quickly through travel, specific locations necessitate thorough searching and particular actions to attain these priceless treasures.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, treasures are of utmost importance as they aid players in earning rupees and enhancing their weapons through fusion. Among the various treasures, Luminous Stones hold significant value but are challenging to come by due to their rarity.

However, knowing the specific regions and locations becomes crucial for players to locate these stones. Luminous Stones are typically discovered within Blue Sparkling Boulders. Luminous Stone can also be found in the Tanagar Canyon East Cave and the North Necluda Sky Archipelago.

Here's how you can find Luminous Stone in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Luminous Stones are discoverable within caves (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Luminous Stones are discoverable within caves, but it requires thoroughly exploring every corner as some caves may lack Sparkling Boulders. During your search, it is essential to consider two types of Sparkling Boulders: black and blue. These Boulders contain Flints, Amber, and Luminous Stones. However, if you encounter Blue Sparkling Boulders, your likelihood of finding Luminous Stones significantly increases.

Crenel Hills Cave is situated near the Hyrule Field (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Inside the Crenel Hills Cave, situated within Hyrule Field, you can discover Luminous Stones. As you venture into the cave, you will come across a collection of black and blue stones. In the heart of the cave lies a Boss named Stone Talus.

You will encounter Stone Talus camouflaged amidst rocky formations (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon reaching the cave's center, you will encounter Stone Talus camouflaged amidst rocky formations. Approach it, and it will emerge, initiating the battle with the Boss. Stone Talus primarily employs stone-based attacks, so caution and keeping a distance are recommended.

You will encounter a sizeable blue fragment resembling a boulder (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

During your battle with Stone Talus, you will encounter a sizeable blue fragment resembling a boulder representing its life force. Your goal should be to aim accurately and strike its back. Once you initiate a series of attacks, you will notice that Stone Talus becomes temporarily stunned.

Rapidly assault its back (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Take advantage of this opportunity to quickly maneuver towards its back and unleash powerful melee strikes. Concentrate your efforts primarily on attacking its back, as the connected boulder will yield more Luminous Stones.

Therefore, rapidly assault its back to obtain a valuable supply of Luminous Stones. After defeating the Stone Talus, you'll receive various items, including Luminous Stone, Flints, Ambers, and a Luminous Stone Talus Heart.

