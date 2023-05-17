Where to find Flint in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Players can spend hours immersed in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom as they set out on an adventure to discover treasures, take on side quests, and gather precious items. There are endless options to explore and perform different quests on the sizable map. To improve this adventure, side missions give players the opportunity to find minor yet crucial items.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom offers a cooking element in addition to crafting mechanics, side missions, special abilities, and a large map. Players must light a fire in order to cook food, but they must first acquire Flint.

Flint plays a key function in the game and is one of the essential resources that can help players on their journey.

Best location to find Flint in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While exploring certain locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom, you will come across several caves filled with mineral deposits and treasure chests. Boulders that can be broken apart make up mineral deposits, which also have a sparkling illumination. These deposits can be broken down to reveal valuables like Flint and Amber.

Mineral deposits and cooking pots (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING and The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom)

Flint can be used to build a campfire for relaxation in addition to cooking food. It can be found easily near cooking pots. Once you've found Flint, you can use it to ignite a fire by striking the nearby woods with a metallic or stone weapon. You can use the fire as you see fit.

The Pondside Cave in the Great Sky Region (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING)

There are several ways to obtain Flint, which can be found in numerous places around the vast Kingdom of Hyrule.

Flint can be located early on in the game, especially in the initial portions of The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom. The Pondside Cave in the Great Sky Region, close to the In-Sa-Shrine area, is a convenient place for obtaining it.

Bats and gigantic frog inside the cave (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING)

Upon entering the cave, you will encounter several bats and a gigantic frog. Take them down to get the valuable items. As you continue forward, you will reach a spacious chamber where you will discover some mineral deposits.

Smash the sparkling boulders (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING)

While breaking these deposits, remember to equip yourself with the Fuse ability. This special skill enables you to combine rocks with wooden weapons. Once your weapon is ready, you can easily smash the sparkling boulders, earning Amber and Flint as a reward.

