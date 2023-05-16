Where to find Amber in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A number of difficult challenges are featured in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom, and players must use their unique abilities to overcome them. But after finishing each challenge, gamers are given rewards. The game also has an intriguing side quest that enables players to walk around different locations in search of priceless assets.

The crafting and trading features in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom are fascinating. Additionally, the game immerses players in a huge world where they can take their time exploring various regions. These regions have an abundance in precious gems, including the highly desirable Amber, which can be extremely beneficial for trading purposes.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Here’s how you can find Amber

Although finding Amber may not be difficult, it does require extensive research on the areas. In The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom, Amber can be easily found in caves. These caves include mineral deposits that can be destroyed, as well as chests. Mineral deposits appear like darkish rocks surrounded by glittering light.

Several bats and a huge frog are also present in the cave (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING)

Caves may be found in a lot of places in the game, reducing your concerns. Players can obtain a large amount of Amber, particularly in the early stages of the game.

Mineral deposits appear like darkish rocks (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING)

They will come across the Pondside Cave while exploring the Great Sky Island, which is close to the In-isa Shrine area. This place is regarded as one of the best places in the early game to get the Amber.

To align rocks with a weak weapon in your arsenal, utilize the Fuse ability (Image via YouTube/ RIOT GEAR GAMING)

You must have the Fuse skill available to take down these rocks. The stone enemies will also drop Amber when you defeat them. It is advised that you must explore as many caves as you can because they are the primary source of Amber.

Amber can be found inside the chest (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The southwest corner of the Great Sky Island is also not far from where Amber can be found. You can easily get to an elevated platform with a treasure box. Visit that platform, then look inside the chest to get the Amber.

You have the choice of trading Amber for a set of Amber Earrings at the jewelry shop in Gerudo Town. Your defense will increase thanks to these earrings, which can even be improved. By going to the Great Fairy Fountains, you can use them to get a better set of armor.

