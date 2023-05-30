Where to find Opal in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom lends immense importance to both survival and exploration. As players traverse the open world, they are bound to come across different resources and items. These surprises scattered across the realm of Hyrule include weapons, ingredients, materials, and more. These play an important role in the big picture, from crafting to fusion.

This also includes a variety of ores and precious stones. One such example is the Opal. This guide deals with tracking down Opals as well as potential farming spots.

The Opal is one of the more common ores found in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Opals are precious materials in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Yellowish brown in color, the main method of obtaining them is breaking open ore deposits. These dark chunks of rock can be found in caves around Hyrule and rocky mountain areas.

Simply use a blunt weapon like a hammer or a club to crack them open. When dropped, pick them up to add to your inventory. Opals sell for 30 Rupees at vendors.

Opals have a high chance of appearing within rare ore deposits. These look similar to normal deposits but emit dim golden sparkles. Rare ore deposits can also drop rare precious gems, such as diamonds. However, it is still recommended to scour each and every ore deposit you come across. That is because ore deposits are also generally good sources of rock salt, which is used for cooking.

Other ways of obtaining them require a bit of patience. They are found within chests located in a few shrines, like the Mogawak Shrine. However, this is a one-time reward. Thankfully, there are farming opportunities too. For one, the previously mentioned ore deposits respawn periodically. Players may wish to save and reset the game for respawns to occur or wait for the Blood Moon event. Notably, certain enemies can also drop it.

One, in particular, is the Rare Stone Talus. First introduced in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Stone Taluses are large rock monsters. These can be scaled by protagonist Link by grabbing onto the Talus' body and climbing it or simply using the Ascend ability. Its weak spot is an obvious ore deposit on its shoulder. Attacking it deals heavy damage to the creature, though be careful as they can shrug Link off their bodies.

The Rare Stone Talus, as the name suggests, is an uncommon variant that has a rare ore deposit on its back. Check out the following locations for Rare Stone Talus spawns with their coordinates on the map.

Tanagar Canyon: -3523, 0142, -0105

East of Taafei Hill: -2602, -1794, 0177

Spectacle Rock: -2302, -2450, 0357

Drenan Highlands: -0395, 2961, 0151

North Akkala Beach: 4685, 3022, 0001

South of Ebara Forest: 1844, -3482, 0029

North of Herrin Lake: 1026, -3393, 0023

Lake of the Horse God: 0526, -3703, 0058

You may be wondering if Opals are good for anything besides selling. Thankfully, they serve an important purpose. They can be fused to weapons to harness the element of water. Fuse is a new gameplay mechanic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that allows players to attach materials and items to weapons, shields, and even arrows.

In this case, Opals are best utilized with weapons and arrows in this case. The water element should prove handy against fire monsters like Fire Keese.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now for Nintendo Switch.

