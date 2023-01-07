Where to find Pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is filled to the brim with interesting activities to partake in. Nintendo's popular social simulation game for the Switch hybrid console features many entertaining ways to spend one's time, with one of these being swimming and hunting for aquatic life in the ocean.

Alongside one of the game's many free updates, developer Nintendo added the ability for players to dive underwater to locate hidden items. These range widely from simple mollusks to more precious finds such as Pearls.

Being one of the rarer encounters in the game, Pearls are generally used as crafting materials. For those who haven’t seen one yet, this guide deals with how to find them.

Here's how to find Pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The main method to find Pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is by hunting underwater in the ocean. Players will first need a Wet Suit to be able to dive in the first place. Available for a price of 3,000 Bells, it can be purchased from Nook's Cranny or from the Special Items section of the Nook Shopping app.

Like traditional clothing in the game, it must first be equipped, although it doesn't replace the player's current clothing, and is simply worn over what they're already wearing.

After doing so, press the Y button on the Nintendo Switch to dive underwater and search for sea creatures. These will often be discernable by bubbles and moving shadows. Although players can find Pearl Oysters, they're not a source of Pearls.

Instead, Pearls are found in the same manner, despite not being classified as underwater animals. They will have stationary shadows and will release the smallest number of bubbles, floating up in a straight line. Furthermore, Pearls reportedly spawn in greater numbers when Scallops are scarce.

Presently, Pearls sell for a whopping 10,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny. If players don't require them for crafting purposes, they can be sold for a handsome sum to recoup other costs.

Are there other ways to find Pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Fortunately, there is another method to obtain Pearls. Pascal, an NPC in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will exchange Scallops for Pearls. To do so, players must first find a Scallop. These are relatively common and can be found on the ocean floor, usually moving along the bottom as a shadow blob.

This should spawn Pascal, who will talk to the player and give them the Mermaid Series DIY Recipes that require Pearls as one of the main ingredients. Players need not worry at this point as the pink sea otter is here to help.

The day after this initial encounter, players must locate another Scallop, which should summon Pascal again. This time, he will give them a Pearl in return. Considering how rare Pearls are, this is certainly a great trade. Unfortunately, Pascal only shows up the first time that you find a Scallop every day and he may not always give players a Pearl.

This is all there's to know about finding Pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Ever since the game was released on March 20, 2020, it has been a massive success. The popular social simulation title is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

