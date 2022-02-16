Where to find Perception Shards in Lost Ark

The Lost Ark is a massive hit following its expansion across the world earlier this month. Amazon has taken this free-to-play MMORPG from its award-winning origins to one of the biggest player bases in PC gaming history.

In the short run, the game has become a massive topic of conversation amongst the gaming community. With a ton of content for players to explore, the game will likely remain popular for a very long time.

Finding Perception Shards in Lost Ark

Perception Shards can be acquired through two activities: Chaos Dungeons and Chaos Gates. These activities are not available to players who have not already hit the Lost Ark level cap.

Chaos Dungeons are a brief daily challenge that a player can take on up to twice per day. The instance will task the player with defeating a set number of constantly spawning enemies. While difficult, this will be one of the most rewarding activities available to a player.

All players should be running Chaos Dungeons at a high level, but rewards do ramp up every day they are missed for up to five days. Perception Shards are among the many rewards available for Chaos Dungeons.

Chaos Gates are harder to get access to. These are limited events that occur on specific dates and times. The game's calendar will inform the player when Chaos Gates is set to open. The Gate's challenges entail a massive battlefield full of enemies that a huge number of players can take on. Since this option is rarer, it will reward the players heavily, including with Perception Shards.

What do Perception Shards do in Lost Ark?

The Perception Shards act as a form of currency for a vendor that resides right next to their main source. An NPC will spawn adjacent to the Chaos Dungeon entrance who accepts the Perception Shards as a trade-in for various items.

Items on offer include Engraving Books, which can be used to upgrade the player character's weapons and skills. Harmony Leap Stones and Harmony Shards are available, both of which can be used in Honing. The Shards can be turned in for Jewelry, which will also improve a player's engravings, buffing their abilities.

Chaos Dungeons will also occasionally reward a player with Disorder Crystals. These items are very similar to Perception Shards and can often be used interchangeably. Both act as currency for the same vendor and can therefore be used for the same items.

Perception Shards, like many of the game's items, can only be accessed in the endgame. This makes the game's activities after reaching the level cap more engaging.

