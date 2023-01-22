Where to find pretty pebbles in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical role-playing game that features a whole host of characters that the player can get to know, build relationships with, and take into battles. Moreover, the title has tons of items that can be acquired, and Pretty Pebbles is one of them.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses players will find many similarities between that game and Engage in terms of mechanics and gameplay. However, the new title presents a few fresh systems that make the title feel fresh. Pretty Pebbles are rare collectibles that greatly benefit players trying to get close to one of the NPCs. This article is going to cover how to get them.

How to get Pretty Pebbles in Fire Emblem Engage

Random items can be found in these sparkles (Image via YouTube/Rubhen925)

Finding Pretty Pebbles is all about luck. When you get the option to free roam in Fire Emblem Engage, you will be able to go looking for them. Out and about in the world of Elyos, you will encounter various collectibles and entities, such as NPCs, animals, and glowing sparkles. Pretty Pebbles can be found by interacting with these sparkles, which can be found easily by keeping an eye out for transparent yellow circles on the map.

Unfortunately, there is no way to get those pebbles other than looking for them in the world of Elyos. To increase their chances of getting the item, you can explore the map of Fire Emblem Engage as much as possible. This will raise your odds of coming across glowing sparkles.

What are the uses of Pretty Pebbles in Fire Emblem Engage

Pretty Pebbles don’t have any use in cooking or crafting but can be utilized as a present. Every character in the title has their own favorite items that they like, but these items are universally loved. If a player is trying to advance their relationship with someone, these pebbles will come in handy.

To give a gift to someone, walk up to them and press the interact button. After a few lines of dialog, you will get the option to give them a present. You can select the item you want to gift from your inventory.

In Fire Emblem Engage, advancing friendship levels with a character unlocks more social activities involving them, which increases their support rank. This will make them stronger and do better in battles. Gifting is a great way to advance romantic relationships as well.

A gripping story matched with intense tactical battles is the perfect recipe for a good Japanese role-playing game. Along with that, the ability to interact with party members and build platonic or romantic relationships is a classic feature of the genre.

Fire Emblem Engage has received good reviews across the board for its gameplay and mechanics. For those that want to try the title out, it is currently available on Nintendo Switch.

