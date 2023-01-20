How to be in a romantic relationship in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage keeps the rich tradition of relationships and love on the field of battle alive. However, not all of the game's characters will be romantic as some relationships will be platonic, while others involve mere flirtation. Only the protagonist can enter into an S-Rank relationship, and they only get to have one, so you have to make it count.

Any character can build a bond with each other, and there will likely be plenty of characters that Alear can have an A-Rank bond with. Unfortunately, there can only be one person that you can give the Pact Ring to near the end of Fire Emblem Engage. It takes a little bit of work to make this happen, but by the time you unlock the ring, you’ll likely have more than enough characters to choose from.

How to enter into a romantic relationship in Fire Emblem Engage

One important thing to note is that there are no restrictions on who you can romance in Fire Emblem Engage. If you want to have same-sex relationships, there are plenty of options. No matter who you play as, you can have your pick of partners. Although not all of them are romantic partners, you still have the option to pursue them.

In order to have an S-Rank partnership in Fire Emblem Engage, you will require the “Pact Ring.” Towards the end of the game, you’ll have the option to complete a Paralogue Battle called “The Connector.” All Paralogue missions are optional, so if you don’t do this, you cannot complete your romantic quest.

Your character will keep the Pact Ring in the Memento Drawer until you're ready to use it. When you’re ready to use it, return to Somniel and retrieve the Pact Ring from the Memento Drawer. It can be used in a conversation with any character that you currently have an A-Rank relationship with.

It’s likely that you will already have several A-Rank options available, provided you’ve been putting in the work. One of the easiest ways to build a bond with someone is to fight beside them in combat. This further builds your bond with them at each turn, although there's likely a capped amount per battle. Additionally, you can share a meal with them at Cafe Terrace or duel them in the Arena.

If you’re pressed for time and have a full wallet, there’s another option available for you in Fire Emblem Engage: gift giving! You can give an unlimited number of gifts consecutively, so even at the end of the game, you can rank someone up to A-Rank. If you pay attention to what the characters say in conversation, you’ll have a clear picture of what items you should gift them.

Conversely, you can just use the Ally Notebook. This details what the characters like, so you can buy them gifts appropriately. It’s easy enough to get this information, but if you simply spend time with the character as the game goes on, you likely won’t have to 'spam buy' them gifts.

While you can hit S-Rank with any character, this doesn’t count for the Emblem characters. Any of the characters you summon with a ring, basically previous Fire Emblem characters, cannot reach S-Rank.

Your reward for this effort is a heartwarming cutscene and an extra page in the Ally Notebook about your relationship. The character you gave the ring to will gain a buff to Dodge and Crit while in battle, making it a worthwhile endeavor in Fire Emblem Engage.

Presently, you can romance anyone you want in Fire Emblem Engage, but it should be noted that not everyone's interested in a deep, romantic relationship. Some characters simply want a friend or someone to flirt with.

