Where to find the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4? 

Gambling has long been a recurring feature in previous titles of the Diablo series, and the recently released Diablo 4 is no exception. In the game, you can gamble by interacting with a weird vendor called Purveyor of Curiosities. The Purveyor of Curiosities is an unusual NPC character, who instead of the traditional in-game coins, accepts “Murmuring Obols” as the mode of payment. Murmuring Obols are equally weird-looking baubles that players can collect along their journey in the Sanctuary.

It’s a helpful in-game feature that helps one fill in the gaps of their character’s build, be it in armory or weaponry, in exchange for Murmuring Obols.

Where does the Purveyor of Curiosities reside in Diablo 4?

Interact with the NPC vendor named Purveyor of Curiosities to gamble for legendary items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

On the southeastern edge of Kyovashad, the Purveyor of Curiosities resides. The function of this particular NPC is to sell unidentified gear in the gaming world. He employs a tried and tested method in Diablo: Gambling.

How to gamble in Diablo 4?

There are 10 categories of wearable items that make up the complete armor build seen in Diablo 4’s beta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The process is straightforward, yet fun. All you need to do is interact with the Purveyor of Curiosities, and he’ll offer you a range of all the different gears available in the game. Exchange the Obols you’ve collected throughout your storyline to start the gambling process.

Before diving into the Gambling process, here’s a breakdown of all the items that you can win in exchange for Obols.

Gear Required Murmuring Obols Focus 40 Wand 50 Staff 75 Cap 40 Tunic 40 Gloves 25 Boots 25 Pants 40 Ring 40 Amulet 60

Note: These stats are from the beta version and may be subject to change by the time the game releases this summer.

The process is pretty straightforward. Click on the desired gear type, find the weakest and most outdated item in your inventory of that particular gear type, and start gambling and spending the Obols until you get something better for yourself.

Gambling is completely random in Diablo 4, and the chances of getting a legendary gear item are minimal, followed by rare and common items.

Do remember that you can only carry a specific amount of Murmuring Obols with you at a time. Therefore, you’d have to return to town periodically to recharge on the Obols.

Obols can be earned by taking part in various world events across the Sanctuary. They give chests of varying quality and decent EXP. So, it’s totally worthwhile to participate in these events and collect Obols.

These events spawn regularly after some time. Therefore, there isn’t any worry about world events running out either.

At the moment, Blizzard Entertainment has opened up the beta version of Diablo 4. Expect the game to launch by summer 2023. Keep regular tabs on Sportskeeda for related content in the world of Diablo and more.

