Where to find Quality Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Quality Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds is a material mainly used for crafting weapons and armor. According to the in-game description, these bones are very sturdy and versatile, which is why they can be used in crafting and upgrading weapons. To find Quality Bone, you must locate and harvest Bonepiles scattered across different regions of the game.

Ad

In this guide, we have shared everything to know about where you can find Quality Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to find Quality Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

In-game screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Quality Bones can be harvested from Bonepiles found in various regions. Below are some of the best locations to gather them:

Ad

Trending

Scarlet Forest – The cave in Area 4 contains Bonepiles that can be searched for Quality Bones. You can find additional Bonepiles in the central part of the region.

– The cave in Area 4 contains Bonepiles that can be searched for Quality Bones. You can find additional Bonepiles in the central part of the region. Windward Plains – Multiple Bonepiles can be located on the eastern side of the map.

– Multiple Bonepiles can be located on the eastern side of the map. Oilwell Basin – The northern region of Area 5 has Bonepiles where you can gather Quality Bones. You also have a chance to find the rare Dragonbone Relic in this area.

– The northern region of Area 5 has Bonepiles where you can gather Quality Bones. You also have a chance to find the rare Dragonbone Relic in this area. Ruins of Wyveria – Check the central region and the edges of the ruins for Bonepiles that contain Quality Bones.

– Check the central region and the edges of the ruins for Bonepiles that contain Quality Bones. Ice Shard Cliffs – The northern section of Area 14 is home to Bonepiles where you can find Quality Bones alongside Frozen Bones.

Ad

Read more: How to beat Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Tips for farming Quality Bones

Harvesting from Bonepiles – Each Bonepile can be looted up to three times in a row.

– Each Bonepile can be looted up to three times in a row. Bonepile respawn time – After harvesting a Bonepile, you must wait about 15 minutes for it to regenerate. Instead of waiting, move to another region and collect from multiple Bonepiles to maximize your yield.

How to increase farming results of Quality Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

In-game screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Use Geologist Equipment Skills – Equipping armor with the Geologist skill can help you gather more materials per harvest. The Balahara Armor Set and the Chainmail Armor Set both provide this skill.

Ad

Also read: How to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Geologist Charm – If you prefer to keep your existing armor, you can craft the Geologist Charm. Upgrading it to Level 3 provides additional benefits:

Level 1 : Grants one extra item from Bonepiles.

: Grants one extra item from Bonepiles. Level 2 : Adds another extra item when gathering Special Items.

: Adds another extra item when gathering Special Items. Level 3: Increases yield from Mining Outcrops as well.

By following these strategies, you can efficiently gather Quality Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.