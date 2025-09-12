Where to find Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong

Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong are a rare type of enemy appearing just about three times in-game. They are covered in armor and can be rather difficult to deal with, given their overall strength. They can throw projectiles at you or charge towards you, which can deal a major blow to your health. However, defeating them can help you fill out your Journal.

Ad

This article will explain where you can find Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong, across different regions of the map.

Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong: Locations

Rhinogrunds in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

As mentioned earlier, you can find Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong in three different locations. Here are all of them in a nutshell:

Ad

Trending

Far Fields

Memorioum

Left of Far Fields in Act 3

These are the three options you will have while hunting for the Rhinogrunds in the game. The first time you encounter these creatures will be in Far Fields near the fast travel point in this region. You will find them roaming this area and should deal with them immediately because if you leave them be, they will despawn.

Therefore, once you leave them, even returning to this place won't let you fight them. The next time you encounter them is during the Memorium encounter. The Memorium is located in the Choral Chambers on the right side of the High Halls. The Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong in this location are easy to find, so you won't have to look for too long.

Ad

Finally, you can find them again in Act 3, on the left of the Far Fields fast travel point. There will be two Rhinogrunds here who can usually be found separately.

How to fight Rhinogrunds in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Rhinogrunds' armor is the weakest from behind. You'll need to jump over them an awful lot while they charge at you. You can also use the Threefold Pin to attack them from a longer range while they throw boulders towards you.

Ad

You can also simply float your way down after jumping while you prepare your next attack. Overall, it doesn't take much strategy to defeat the Rhinogrunds. Just be quick to jump over them, as dealing damage to their front is not as effective as hitting them from behind.

You can employ the Wanderer Crest or the Beast Crest to deal with these creatures faster, as they prioritize quick and powerful movements during battle in Hollow Knight Silksong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.