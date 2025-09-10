All Hollow Knight Silksong crests and their locations

There are seven Hollow Knight Silksong Crests available in-game. They all possess different, unique abilities and tool layouts. Players may have heard of the Hunter Crest or the Reaper Crest, which can be found in the early- and mid-game content, while others, like the Shaman Crest, only appear later on in the game. Often, it's best to review your Crest options before heading into boss fights or challenging sections.

This article will go over all seven Hollow Knight Silksong Crests and also detail their in-game locations.

Hollow Knight Silksong Crests: List and locations

1) Hunter Crest

Hunter Crest in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The Hunter Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong serves as Hornet's default Crest. It will be available to the players from the very beginning and can be further upgraded by speaking with Eva at Weavenest Atla. This Crest allows you to strike your enemies lethally, and upgrading it gives you increasing damage with each successive strike, as long as no damage is taken by Hornet.

Initial slots : 1 Red, 1 Blue, 1 Yellow, and 1 White

: 1 Red, 1 Blue, 1 Yellow, and 1 White Slots post upgrade: 2 Red, 2 Blue, 2 Yellow, and 1 White

2) Reaper Crest

Reaper Crest in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

This is the second of the Hollow Knight Silksong Crests you will come across. The Reaper Crest can be earned by finishing the Chapel of the Reaper found in the west end of Greymoor, inside a cave. It allows you to reap additional Silk from the enemies and provides you with heavy and arcing slashes.

Initial slots : 1 Red, 1 Blue, 1 Yellow, and 1 White

: 1 Red, 1 Blue, 1 Yellow, and 1 White Slots post upgrade: 2 Red, 2 Blue, 2 Yellow, and 1 White

3) Wanderer Crest

The Wanderer Crest can be found inside a cave in the Bonegrave Area in Moss Grotto. You will be able to earn it after finishing the Chapel of the Wanderer. This Crest essentially allows you to hit your enemies with quick and nimble strikes with a chance to get a critical hit. It is one of the most battle-efficient Hollow Knight Silksong Crests for defeating weaker bosses and enemies.

Initial slots : 1 Red, 0 Blue, 2 Yellow, and 1 White

: 1 Red, 0 Blue, 2 Yellow, and 1 White Slots post upgrade: 1 Red, 2 Blue, 3 Yellow, and 1 White

4) Beast Crest

Beast Crest in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The Beast Crest is found in the Hunter's March area, specifically in the eastern end. It can be earned by finishing the Chapel of the Beast. This is one of those Hollow Knight Silksong Crests that allow players to life-steal with ease and also gives Hornet a higher DPS. You will likely have to defeat the Savage Beastfly to get to this Crest.

Initial slots : 2 Red, 0 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 1 White

: 2 Red, 0 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 1 White Slots post upgrade: 2 Red, 0 Blue, 2 Yellow, and 1 White

5) Witch Crest

This is yet another Hollow Knight Silksong Crest obtained in Greymoor. You will have to finish the Infestation Operation Wish for Greyroot in this region to unlock the Witch Crest. It grants you special sweeping swings along with the ability to leech life off your enemies, somewhat similar to the Beast Crest.

Initial slots : 1 Red, 1 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 1 White

: 1 Red, 1 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 1 White Slots post upgrade: 2 Red, 3 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 1 White

6) Architect Crest

Complete the Chapel of the Architect in the Cauldron area in Underworks to obtain the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong. In this region, you must speak with the Twelfth Architect and purchase some items from him to gain his trust and obtain his key. You can then use it to get to the Chapel of the Architect. This is the only one of the Hollow Knight Silksong Crests that allows you to create new tools rapidly by spending Silk.

Initial slots : 3 Red, 0 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 0 White

: 3 Red, 0 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 0 White Slots post upgrade: 3 Red, 2 Blue, 2 Yellow, and 0 White

7) Shaman Crest

Shaman Crest in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Finally, the Shaman Crest can be found in the Ruined Chapel area in the third act of Hollow Knight Silksong. You will need to unlock the Silk Soar ability first, which will allow you to get to this Crest. Head to the Bell Station in Bone Bottom to get to this location.

The Shaman Crest adds ranged attacks to any of your needle moves, including simple and downward slashes. It is one of the strongest Hollow Knight Silksong Crests.

Initial slots : 0 Red, 0 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 3 White

: 0 Red, 0 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 3 White Slots post-upgrade: 0 Red, 2 Blue, 0 Yellow, and 3 White

These are all the Hollow Knight Silksong Crests you can find in-game. They all will become available to you throughout the three acts of the game and help finish off boss fights in fairly unique and novel ways.

