How to get Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the crests that you will be able to unlock after reaching Act 3 in the game. This is the final crest that you can obtain in the game and requires the Silk Soar Ancestral Art to overcome obstacles in the journey. The Shaman Crest is quite strong and provides the protagonist with powerful silk runes that can be used to attack enemies.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to unlock Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

Here is a quick overview that you can use to get the Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong:

The first item on your to-do list is to travel to the Moss Grotto area and visit the Ruined Chapel region . From here, enter the doorway on the left and proceed right, then down the platforms.

area and visit the . From here, enter the and proceed right, then down the platforms. At the end of the route, use the Silk Soar ability to stick your needle on the ceiling and head to the upper floor. Go over the platforms and make your way through the route that goes down.

to stick your needle on the ceiling and head to the upper floor. Go over the platforms and make your way through the route that goes down. Take the route on the right and drop down to the very bottom. Here, you will find a strange object that you can interact with.

and to the very bottom. Here, you will find a that you can interact with. Once you press the indicated keybind, the character will start breaking the object and eventually bind with the new Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

and eventually in Hollow Knight Silksong. You can equip and change Crests for the protagonist while resting on a bench. You can freely explore all the new perks that come with this crest.

Entrance in Ruined Chapel to get to the Shaman Crest (Image via Team Cherry)

All Shaman Crest effects and slots in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is quite special, as it allows the Knight to unleash ranged attacks. You can use this to attack mobs and bosses from a bit more distance, and it applies to almost all attacks.

You can perform normal, jump, dash, and charged attacks to release a wave that travels forward from the needle.

that travels forward from the needle. The charged attack sends a larger wave forward that can deal damage to all enemies in a bigger area.

With the Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong, you can attack all monsters on the map from a distance while farming Silk. This allows you to repeatedly utilize Silk Skills and output more damage than normal attacks. It is a neat trick that can be utilized with the final crest of the game.

Here is a slot list of the Shaman Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Red Slots: None

None Blue Slots: None

None Yellow Slots: None

None White Slots: 3

3 Tool slots (Upgraded): 2

Shaman Crest offers different slots to create unique builds (Image via Youtube/@xoripan57)

The way to make the most out of this crest is to spam Silk Skills. It can even be paired with different tools like Spool Extender and Volt Filament to increase its effectiveness and make your fight against enemies easier.

